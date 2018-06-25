Japan extends P920-million aid to PHL

The Japanese government has pledged to provide the Philippines with P920 million in grants to finance a flood- control project and the education of 42 government employees.

On Monday Tokyo and Manila signed two grant agreements for the flood-control project in the Cagayan de Oro Basin and the Human Resource Development Scholarship, or JDS project.

The Cagayan de Oro Basin project will cost P639 million, while the scholarships to various topnotch universities in Japan will cost P281 million.

“We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to the Japanese government for its continued support for the implementation of our priority programs and projects,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said.

Advertisement

“Being the Philippines’s biggest development partner, Japan has played a key role in helping the Philippine government toward disaster prevention, preparedness and resiliency security; and as well as its aspirations for and commitment to a world-class Philippine civil service,” Pernia added.

The Cagayan de Oro Basin project involves the installation of a flood forecasting and warning network, which will be established in partnership with the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) will finance the installation of radar, rainfall gauges and water-level sensors, as well as the capacity building of its counterparts on accurate flood forecasting and timely flood warnings.

Cagayan de Oro River is considered one of the 18 major rivers in the country and stretches 97 kilometers. It has a catchment of 1,364 square kilometers. In 2017, after the onslaught of Typhoon Vinta, the Cagayan de Oro River overflowed and severely affected Cagayan de Oro City.

The National Economic and Development Authority said apart from financing the education of government employees working to earn their Master’s degrees in Japan, the Japanese government has made two PhD slots available for the Philippines.

Under the JDS grant agreement, Tokyo will provide around P119 million for the 16th JDS, which will finance the Master’s education of 21 government employees from 2018 to 2023.

The Japanese government will also allocate up to P162.5 million for the 17th batch of JDS, which includes 20 Master’s scholars and two other PhD scholars between 2019 and 2025.

Scholars will focus on transportation or infrastructure development; disaster-risk reduction and management; public administration and finance; and environment management.

“The Human Resource Development Scholarship project not only strengthens the relationship of Jica and the Philippines through people-to-people exchange, it also gives us the chance to share Japan’s accumulated knowledge and expertise to promote inclusive development,” Jica Philippines Chief Representative Yoshio Wada said.

Jica is the executing agency of Japanese official development assistance , which handles technical cooperation, ODA loans and investment, and grant aid, as well as cooperation volunteers and disaster-relief programs.

It is the world’s largest bilateral aid agency with its volume of cooperation amounting to about $16.4 billion for Japanese fiscal year 2016 and a worldwide network of about 100 overseas offices including the Philippines.