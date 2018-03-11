It’s turn of Miascor execs, employees to seek justice from Duterte

“Is the gravity of the crime committed by six Miascor Aviation Services [Miascor] employees caught and penalized for pilfering the luggage of an overseas Filipino worker [in Clark airport], commensurate to terminating a multimillion-peso company, and ending the livelihood of some 4,000 personnel?”

This was the question raised by Ritchel Bernardo, Miascor training manager, in an interview with the BusinessMirror, even as she expressed strong doubts on whether it was really President Duterte who ordered the decades-old airport ground-handling company’s closure.

“The thievery committed by six employees was addressed: They were immediately dismissed, while the migrant worker was also indemnified. Is that [the penalty] for [the] 4,000 [Miascor workers] who lost their jobs?” she said in a mixture of English and Filipino. “We want the President to see our plight today. Is this what he [Duterte] wants to happen?”

About a thousand of the 4,000 employees of Miascor ground-handling services recently held a protest action right at the Miascor compound near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) to dramatize their dismay over the company’s looming closure.

They said their plan was to march on the streets around the airport—from their headquarters on Ninoy Aquino Avenue all the way to the Naia and back—but were told to confine themselves inside the compound, hemmed in by the Tourist Duty Free Shop to the south and another ground-handling service company, the Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc. (PAGSS).

Evicted

ON January 19 Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) General Manager Eddie V. Monreal wrote a letter to Miascor President Fidel Reyes, asking the latter’s company to vacate the premises it occupies in the airport grounds within 60 days.

The “eviction” order came after six employees of the ground-handling firm at the Clark International Airport were charged with theft in connection with the high-profile luggage-pilferage incident. The victim involved is an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) whose video of his looted baggage went viral on Facebook.

Miascor paid OFW Jovenil de la Cruz some P80,000 in damage compensation. However, his Facebook account of the looting, including the snapshots of the damaged suitcase, went viral, angering many Filipino migrant workers. They expressed sympathies to de la Cruz, to whom President Duterte even apologized later for the incident.

It was on July 8, 2014, when Miascor signed a lease and concession agreement with the Miaa. It is the ground handler under contract with airlines that service flights in Clark and other airports in the country, including the Naia.

Exhibit A

Following the President’s stern warning, Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade ordered all baggage handlers to wear body cameras and also gave security firms operating in all airports five days to clean their ranks.

Airport officials were asked to produce an initial 100 units of cameras, while private security firms were directed by the transportation chief to buy their own, Monreal said.

“Let this be a warning to all players at the airport that one more mistake will put their jobs and businesses at stake,” Monreal warned.

In the wake of these developments, Miascor formally issued an appeal to President Duterte to “reconsider his position on behalf of almost 4,000 regular employees and their families who will be affected.”

“It is unfortunate that the actions of six erring employees in Clark International Airport have negatively impacted the company. The recent incident does not define what Miascor stands for and how it operates,” the ground handler’s statement read.

Miascor has been in operation since 1974 and has presence in several key airports in the country, including the Naia, providing aviation services.

Meddling?

ELISABETO OPON, an aircraft mechanic, was more unequivocal in denouncing Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez and Tugade.

“Mr. Speaker, Secretary Tugade, ano ba talaga ang duty ninyo [What are you duty-bound to do]? Don’t meddle at the airport. You were here at the Naia before, this has been an issue here, [and] who is your best friend [some people are talking about]?”

Opon then pointed to the direction of the building occupied by Pair Pags at the airport and said, “There, it is just beside us.” The employees laughed and guffawed at Opon’s antics, seemingly conscious of what message he intended to convey.

Additional background information about Alvarez online showed that that he was once an action officer at the Miaa early in his career in the government.

“From an action officer, he rose through the ranks, becoming a senior assistant manager and chief operating officer of the Miaa in March 1995, a position he held until September 1997.”

In 2005 Alvarez, along with four other former Department of Transportation and Communications officials, were charged with graft before the Sandiganbayan in connection with the construction of Naia Terminal 3. In 2010 the charges, however, were dismissed by the Sandiganbayan Special Second Division due to lack of evidence.

Alvarez allegedly used information gained by his position to preempt the bidding process by creating a company called Wintrack, which the board awarded a major subcontract for the project’s site development and excavation works. He and other members of the Philippine International Air Transport Co. and Fraport AG, the German partner, became board members of Wintrack, reportedly benefiting and amassing profits from the deal.

“The staggering income earned by Wintrack from the deal has prompted the Ombudsman to file a case of graft against Alvarez and his cohorts,” the web site said.

Some of the Miascor employees, who requested not to be named for fear, said they are afraid that the fate that happened to Philippine Skylander Inc. (PSI) might happen to Miascor, too.

They recalled that in the late 1980s, PSI was the largest ground-handling company in the Philippines, with most of the major airlines as its clients. Following the Edsa People Power Revolution in 1986, it was alleged that Teresa Aquino Oreta put up a new ground-handling company at the Naia called People’s Cargo.

Sometime in 1987, another source said, practically all of the major airlines left PSI and became clients overnight of the People’s Cargo.

“Kami naman [It’s our turn],” the source quoted the staff and officials of People’s Cargo after it took over the PSI’s ground-handling services. This happened despite the clout of the owner/president, Marielez Romulo, a sibling of the late Ambassador Carlos P. Romulo, who was allegedly very close to the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

The Miascor source said Romulo called on her friend and supporter, Oreta’s uncle, Jose “Peping” Cojuangco, to intervene. Nothing came out of it and People’s Cargo became a huge company. It later changed its corporate name to Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc., the source said.

The latest transformation is the joint company called Pair Pags Cargo, “a comprehensive cargo handling and storage service company established in 1987.”

The company, second only in size to Miascor, has an extensive warehouse space for cargo storage, professionalized handling services and a full component of Customs personnel, with highly competent and personalized service.

The BusinessMirror asked PAGSS President Janet Cordero to comment on the Miascor employees’ allegations.

“Naku, hayaan mo sila [Please let them be]. I don’t want to comment, we want to concentrate now on our work.”

Luigi Avanceña, Miascor consultant, said the company has been given an extension until April 15 to close its ground-handling service, from the original deadline; but Monreal, it seems, is inclined not to extend its contract beyond March 31.

“The management of Miascor is talking to other ground-handling services to accept some of the dismissed employees, like Dnata, Skylogistics, Macro Asia and Pair Pags.”

He added that, usually, it is the airline company that chooses what ground-handling provider to patronize.

“Miascor continues some of the remaining services, such as catering, mechanic, airline services and several more,” Avanceña added.

He said the company continues to offer below- and above-the-wing services. Its core businesses are in ground handling, cargo handling and warehousing, and in-flight catering.

The company’s portfolio also includes a wide range of ancillary services, such as fixed base operations, into-plane refueling, manpower deployment, general sales agency and training.

Although Miascor would not give its actual number of employees, airport sources said it has close to 8,000 to 9,000 employees, with about 40 airline clients, making it the current leading aviation-services company in terms of market share for its passenger, ramp handling and in-flight catering services.