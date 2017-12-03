It’s the season to highlight Pampanga’s twin crowns

Every Filipino ear has definitely heard that the province of Pampanga has two unbreakable titles: the Culinary Capital and Christmas Capital of the Philippines.

Some might be thinking that it is a big responsibility for the province to maintain these titles. However, with Pampanga’s unrelenting beauty and stunning qualities, it is not hard for the province to wear two crowns at the same time.

Locally made Christmas lanterns seen everywhere are just some of the reasons tourists are encouraged to visit the province this Yuletide season. Pampanga’s food, of course, will not be off the list, but will most definitely be the first one on it.

In order to establish, strengthen and improve Kapampangan cuisine for it to be more globally competitive, the Culinarya Pampanga—a network of chefs or restaurateurs from the province that was founded in 2016 and inaugurated on May 7 at Museo Ning Angeles in Angeles City, Pampanga—will conduct its first-ever Kapampangan Food Festival.

The Kapampangan Food Festival will be held on December 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fontana Hot Spring Leisure Parks on CM Recto Highway, Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.

This activity is in line with the celebration of “Aldo Ning Kapampangan,” or Pampanga Day, which will start its weeklong celebration on December 4.

President Duterte is expected to grace the occasion.

According to Pampanga Provincial Tourism Officer Arwin Lingat, the purpose of the event is to make the province of Pampanga known as one of the “Cuisine Capitals of the World.”

He mentioned that celebrity chefs, exhibitors and officials will come, adding that around 1,000 guests are expected to join the event.

Some of the famous chefs and exhibitors to be expected are Chloe Ann Cauguiran, Chris Locher, Rosauro del Rosario, Eric Jones Rivera, Roberto Sagmit, Ramon Tang Jr., Judy Uson, Arceli Timbol, Carlos Pocholo Jorolan, Kimberly Nicole Wilkerson, Froilan Cruz, Patricia Tayag, Howard Dizon, Leonard Vincent Garcia, Lourdes Castro, Josephine Mendoza, Claude Tayag, Nico Bailon, Rex Joseph Tomen, My Lola Nor’s, Susie’s Cuisine, Carreon’s Delicacy, Delyn’s Delicacy and Taldawa Kambingan.

Meanwhile, some of the food to be served at the event are Pakô Salad for salads and Bulanglang soup for the soup section.

For the appetizer, it would be Crispy Okoy, Sisig, Puto’t Dinuguan, Buro’t Hito Fillet, Pizza Kapampangan, Tamales, while for the main course are Pork Belly Bringhe, Kilayin, Morcon, Maya Maya Mayonesa, Chicken Galantina, Camaro Taco, Relyenong Batute, Pindang Damulag, Pancit Luglug, Asadong Dila and Kalderetang Kambing.

Bibingka, Puto Bumbong, Duman Kalame, Mochi, Tibok-Tibok, Ensaymada, Sampelot, Buko Pandan Salad, Lelot Mais, Tsokolate Batirol are for the dessert section, while Sago’t Gulaman, Ginumis and Lemon Grass Coolers are for the beverage section.

Some of the famous Filipino and Kapampangan street foods will also be present at the event, like the Ice Cream, Sherbet, Taho, Binatog, Balot and Penoy.

Food sellers, vendors and exhibitors will be seen at the venue like Delyn’s, Susie’s, Natganiel’s and Carreon’s Pastillas.

Aside from the first-ever Kapampangan Food Festival, the province of Pampanga is also famous for its Sisig Festival that was conducted in April in Angeles City.

A famous Kapampangan dish, sisig was dubbed as arguably the “best pork dish” in the world in 2014 by the New York Times food columnist Ligaya Mishan.