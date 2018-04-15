It’s Record Store Day Pilipinas on April 21

INDIE music fans and vinyl record collectors of all stripes are expected to troop to the UP Town Center along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City to celebrate Record Store Day Pilipinas on Saturday, April 21.

Sponsored by Offshore Music, more than 20 independently-owned record stores including Satchmi, Treskul Records and Let’s Groove will take part in this unique gathering of indie music enthusiasts. Pinoy indie favorites from Ely Buendia & Itchyworms, The Ransom Collective and Apartel to rising upstarts such as Farewell Fairweather, La Loba Negra and the Black Vomits will be among performers at the UP Town Center Amphitheater on that day.

Buendia (of E-Heads, Pupil and Oktaves fame), chairman of Offshore Music, said: “We didn’t consciously program the show according to genre or era. The artists were chosen for their musicality as well as their willingness to celebrate the day with us.”

He added that Record Store Day Pilipinas is strictly an indie event. Offshore Music did not approach the major record labels, so no mainstream act will be represented.

Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 as a way to spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1,400 independently-owned record bars in the US and thousands of similar stores around the world.

The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008. It is now celebrated all over the world with officially-recognized events in the UK, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan and more. On its second year in the Philippines, Record Store Day Pilipinas 2018 will be hosted by Offshore Music.