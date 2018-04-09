It’s now a Duterte-Sereno face-off

The cards have been laid on the table. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno insists President Duterte is the unseen hand in the move to oust her, to which the Chief Executive countered: “Count me in!”

In a news briefing before leaving to China to attend the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province, Duterte said Sereno is now his enemy and that she has to be out of the Supreme Court (SC).

He, thus, ordered House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez and the Congress to fast-track the impeachment of the Chief Justice.

Sereno, meanwhile, publicly tagged Duterte as the one orchestrating the moves to remove her as the country’s chief magistrate.

Sereno made the accusation in her speech before the organizers and members of the Movement Against Tyranny during its celebration of the Araw ng Kagitingan in Quezon City.

“Mr. President, if you say that you have no hand in this, please explain why Solicitor General [Jose C.] Calida, who reports to you, filed the quo warranto,” she told the crowd. “Is that the way it is, President Duterte? That I should be removed either by quo warranto or impeachment?”

Sereno was referring to her impending impeachment trial before the Senate, as well as the quo warranto petition filed by Calida before the SC, seeking the nullification of her appointment as Chief Justice.

The President initially reiterated what he already told Sereno, that he does not have any involvement in her impeachment case. He, however, had this to say later: “I told you, Sereno, I did not have a hand in it. If you are insisting, then count me in. Count me in, and I will egg Calida to do his best.”

“I will see to [it] and after that I will request Congress, go into the impeachment right away, because the two entities can hear it simultaneously. They can proceed with the quo warranto. Quo warranto is handled by the Supreme Court and impeachment is handled by Congress,” he said. “So that I’d ask Speaker Alvarez now, kindly fast-track the impeachment. She is bad for the Philippines.”

He also asked Congress: “What is taking you so long?”

“Now this time, I’m asking the congressmen and the Speaker, do it now,” he added. “Or else, I will do it for you.”

A quo warranto petition, as provided in both Section 5(1), Article VIII of the Constitution and Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, challenges the legal basis of one’s appointment and seeks the removal of the respondent from office because of lack of qualification or legal basis to continue holding such office.

The solicitor general argued that Sereno did not meet the specific qualification of proven integrity for the chief justice post with her failure to comply with the required submission of 10-year Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

The chief magistrate even branded as an evil act the filing of the quo

warranto petition.

“Filipinos are smart. They understand. You do not need to spell out the truth for them…. It can’t be denied that there is an unseen hand behind this,” the Chief Justice said.

Sereno even hinted there may be money involved in the bid to oust her, which could run up to a billion. “Napakademonyo ng ginagawa nila [What they’re doing is so evil].”

Sereno believes that the President is seeking her ouster because of the letter she sent to him in August 2016, where she sought due process against members of the Judiciary who are accused of involvement in the illegal-drugs trade.

The Chief Justice had also spoken against human-rights violations attributed to the administration’s anti-illegal drugs war.

But Sereno stressed that she will not give in to this “bullying.”

“We are not destined to slavery but to freedom. What is evil, we denounce, what is good, we affirm,” she vowed.

Sereno made the remark a day before the scheduled oral argument on the quo warranto petition, where she is expected to appear before her fellow magistrates and answer their questions in relation to the allegations made in the petition.

Prior to this, Sereno sought the inhibition of five of the SC magistrates, whom she perceived as prejudiced against her.

In her speech, Sereno even cited Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, whom she accused of having ill will against her.

Sereno recalled de Castro asking her not to accept the Chief Justice nomination in 2012 and later on telling her: “I will never forgive you for accepting the CJ-ship.”

Aside from de Castro, Sereno also sought the inhibition of four other justices—Associate Justices Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardelez and Noel Tijam—in the quo warranto case.

But all five justices are expected to deny Sereno’s inhibition pleas against them.

In Tuesday’s oral arguments that will be held in Baguio City, where the justices are holding their so-called summer sessions, Sereno was required to personally appear to “testify under oath” and “verify under oath the truth and veracity of the allegations in the comment filed by counsels supposedly on her behalf.”

In her answer, the Chief Justice asked the SC to dismiss the petition on technical grounds, particularly for lack of jurisdiction and violation of the one-year prescription period for filing such case.

Sereno, who has gone on indefinite leave to prepare for her impending impeachment trial, insisted that the SC has no jurisdiction and authority to remove her from office because the 1987 Constitution provides that she could only be ousted by impeachment in Congress as an impeachable official.