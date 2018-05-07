It’s Jason’s day at Wells Fargo

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Jason Day birdied two of his final three holes last Sunday for a two-under 69 and a two-shot victory over Aaron Wise and Nick Watney in the Wells Fargo Championship, his second victory this year.

After squandering a three-shot lead on the back nine, Day rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then effectively won the tournament when his tee shot on the 230-yard 17th hole crashed into the flagstick and settled 3 feet away. He was the only player to make birdie on No. 17 at Quail Hollow in the final round, and it staked him to a two-shot lead.

Wise, a Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour rookie, saved par on his last two holes for a 68. Watney made a 59-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 69 and his best finish in three years.

Day finished at 12-under 272 and returns to the top 10 in the world.

Tiger Woods was never a factor. He failed to make birdie in the final round of a PGA Tour event for only the second time in his career, and the first since the Cadillac Championship at Doral in 2014. Woods closed with a 74 and finished 14 shots behind.

Even with a two-shot lead going into the final round, it was a struggle for Day. He missed for straight fairways on the back nine, two of them with an iron, one of them hooking into the water on No. 14 that led to bogey.

He called it “one of the best wins I have ever had.”

“I felt like I went 10 rounds out there just fighting against myself,” Day said.

He won for the 12th time in his career.

In The Colony, Texas, Sung-hyun Park converted a clutch shot to turn around what had been a disappointing year.

Park chipped in for birdie from behind the green on the par-4 18th hole to close out a five-under 66 in the second and final round of the weather-abbreviated Ladies PGA Texas Classic, good for a one-shot victory.

“The beginning of the season was pretty frustrating, since I missed two cuts, and I felt pretty upset inside,” Park said. “But after today’s win, I just feel like everything—everything just kind of disappeared.”

The sweet-swinging 24-year-old South Korean, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5, ended up needing that chip to drop to survive a late charge by Lindy Duncan, who birdied her final three holes for a 64, the low round of the tournament.

Park finished with a two-round total of 11-under 131 for her third career victory and first since last season, when she was named rookie of the year and shared the player of the year award with So-yeon Ryu. She became the 11th winner in 11 tournaments on the LPGA Tour this year.

Park skipped last week’s tournament at Lake Merced outside San Francisco. Spent part of that time working on her short game, and it paid off when her 58-degree wedge found the hole from 20 yards out.

“I was really nervous, but because of how much I have been practicing my chipping, I felt like my confidence really grew,” Park said.

The event was reduced from 72 holes to 36 after Thursday’s round was canceled and Friday’s play was delayed by eight-and-a-half hours because of rain. Some players went 35 holes last Saturday and returned to play one hole last Sunday.

Because of the rain delays and stop-and-start nature of the tournament, Park was part of a five-way tie for the lead going into the final round. She finished 90 minutes before the tournament ended because groupings were not changed from the opening round.

Rookie Yu Liu closed with a 66 and finished third, two shots back. Ariya Jutanugarn (66) and Sei-young Kim (67) were another shot behind.

Park bogeyed the par-4 first hole and then played the rest of the front nine in five under, including an eagle on the par-5 fourth. She shot one under on the back nine and then had to wait on Duncan, who could have forced a playoff by holing her second shot on the par-4 ninth.

Duncan missed a short par putt on the fifth. Her caddie, Kyle Alexander, then told her to simply “go birdie, birdie, birdie.”

“And I said, ‘OK,’” Duncan said.

Duncan and Liu both had career-best finishes.