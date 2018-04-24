Ito Kish teams up with Robinsons Department Store to curate your home

Furniture and interior designer Ito Kish teamed up with Robinsons Department Store to bring style into your daily lives with Curated Home. A collection of carefully selected items, Curated Home brings together pieces that would liven up every nook and cranny of the house.

The first collection of Curated Home is a mix of over 60 pieces personally hand-picked objects from around the world. Categorized into three collections, these unique and limited pieces can now adorn your homes.

The Craft collection brings the art of decoupage to life with fanciful plates, pillows, and all manner of bric-a-brac. The warm tones of wood will be a good balance to the texture, color, and meticulous design of the pieces.

The Resort collection highlights brute shapes and organic lines inspired by stoneware, basketry, ironwork, and clay. Carved textures adorn many of the pieces – mugs, furniture, and storage, take your pick.

Just as its name suggests, the Oceana collection draws inspiration from waves, the soft sheen of mother of pearl, and the iridescence of fish scales. These are reflected on the colors and shape of the furnishings, vases, and bath items.

“Mix and matching pieces from the different collections allows you to create your own unique personal space,” said Ito Kish.

From a curating stint last year, wherein Kish created living spaces with items found at Robinsons Department Store, he now heads the team behind Curated Home.

Curated Home is available at all Robinsons Department Store branches nationwide starting June 29.