Isuzu’s blue means green

Story & photos by Randy S. Peregrino

ONE of the surprises during the 20th anniversary celebration of Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) last month was the introduction of its commercial vehicles and trucks lineup now fortified with the latest “Blue Power” technology.

This new innovation not only upgraded the engine’s emission standards to Euro 4 and Euro 5 complaint but also enables the motor to yield better output is more fuel-efficient, sturdier and, above all, eco-friendly.

IPC recently organized a different kind of test-drive event in order for us to experience behind the wheel its best-selling truck lineup bearing the latest engine technology. Of course, the testing was done in a controlled environment within the facility of a driving center in Parañaque City. The venue’s technical pathways were a perfect setup to assess the improvements in performance of the best-selling N-Series, F-Series and the C & E heavyweights.

No less than IPC President Hajime Koso was present during the event, accompanied by experts from Isuzu Global CV Engineering Center Ltd., Chief Engr. Yuichi Ishida and Manager Tetsuya Fujimoto. “As mentioned, recently, our company introduced its most advanced truck lineup ever introduced in the Philippine market, carrying Euro 4 to Euro 5 compliant engines, which we call Blue Power engines,” he said. Koso also explained that the development of Blue Power Technology was part of Isuzu’s global commitment for cleaner environment. “With its new design and technology, our Blue Power engines promise to give better engine performance, higher fuel efficiency and lower carbon emission, which will lessen the harmful effects on the environment.”

First to be tested was the new NLR 77 with Aluminum Van. Everything was a breeze, as the size and dynamics is not far from driving a passenger van. But enhancements were evident inside the cabin with the tilting steering, adjustable seat to easily find that comfortable position. Smooth acceleration was immediately noticed on stretch, and the soft clutch pedals made shifting smoothly. Even maneuvering was laid-back, thanks to the soft steering and wide vantage point. Other variants, such as the new NLR85 Refrigerated Van and NQR75 Dropside, were also displayed for inspection.

When it was time to try out both the medium- and heavy-duty models, everyone was a bit intimidated by the sheer size and what lies once driven. But with Japanese experts onboard, and thorough orientations, we managed to pick up the dynamics quickly. The FVM34 with Fruehauf Wing Van is vastly elongated that constant checking on side mirrors was necessary, along with adjusted turns in order to enter and exit every turns. On the other hand, the EXZ52 Tractor Head is far shorter but more massive in size. Nevertheless, maneuvering was simpler compared to the F-series.

Both models have special strokes in operating its respective gearboxes. But, once you get the hang of it, it immediately becomes second nature. Good thing both models offer tilting helms with matching adjustable seats. Likewise, both have soft steering and clutch pedals for easy operation. Torque outputs and gear ratios are also perfectly matched for the two haulers to take off easily even at second and third gears respectively. There’s no question about the improved engine output but what was remarkable among the three models tested was the absence of the visible and foul-smelled diesel fumes—validating Isuzu’s claim of an environment-friendly powertrains.

“Our new lineup of trucks also had a major makeover with a new and improved Hexa-pod cab design that is solid, clean and emotional. This new aerodynamic design is roomier and allows easier entry and exit for the driver and passenger. Power windows and door locks are standard features,” Koso explained.

Meanwhile, IPC officials also conducted classroom sessions to introduce a fleet-management system that would change the way companies oversee its transport operations. Presented was Isuzu’s own Mimamori system that continuously captures data from the engine’s computer box through wireless communications system. It’s a kind of telematics which provides specific analysis from the vehicle’s data in order to promote fuel efficiency and safe driving. It gathers all the necessary statistics to determine driving behaviors that are crucial to every company’s logistics operations. This, in turn, would enable fleet managers to coach their drivers to correct unwanted driving habits in order to achieve better fuel consumption, reduced wear and tear and, ultimately, safe driving. Interested companies can contact IPC and dealerships to know more about Mimamori system’s benefits.

“I am so happy that fleet customers and the motoring media were able to test and drive the capability of our ‘Blue Power’ technology trucks. Today, they will not only learn the advantages of these trucks, but also help them address how this could help them in their daily operations in the business,” Koso concluded.