Isuzu Gencars receives major honors at 2017 IPC Dealer of the Year Awards

ISUZU Gencars San Pablo won third place in the Dealer of the Year Award 2017 by Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC).

Gencars President and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon received the recognition, together with other Isuzu Gencars officials, during the awarding ceremony held on February 23 at the Solaire Grand Ballroom, Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

Aside from placing third as Dealer of the Year 2017, Isuzu Gencars San Pablo also won second place in the Best in Parts Operation category.

Isuzu Gencars Santo Tomas, Batangas, branch, on the other hand, won second place in the Best in Sales Operation category and third place in the Best in Parts Operation category.