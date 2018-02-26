Isuzu Gencars receives major honors at 2017 IPC Dealer of the Year Awards

In Photo: Photo shows (standing, from left) Isuzu Gencars Batangas City General Manager William Abril, Isuzu Gencars Santo Tomas, Batangas, Service Head Cenon Liwanag; Isuzu Gencars Santo Tomas, Batangas, Assistant General Manager Jerin Guevara; Isuzu Gencars President and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon, Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) Vice President for Manufacturing Koichi Tamura; IPC Executive Vice President Shojiro Sakoda; Isuzu Gencars Truck, Bus and Fleet Manager Albert Zata; and Isuzu Gencars San Pablo Branch Service Head Jerry Molo holding the mock check, followed by Isuzu Gencars San Pablo General Manager Evangeline Garcia. Also standing in front row are Isuzu Gencars Vice President for Southern Luzon Operation Rosabel Dimacuha; Isuzu Gencars Executive Vice President Lerma Nacnac; and Sharon Tan (fourth, third and second from right, respectively). At the back row is IPC Sales Division Department Head Hirohito Nakaguro (second from right). Seated are the Service Awardees of Isuzu Gencars, joined by Isuzu Gencars Sales and Marketing Manager Ariel Raymundo (third from left).

ISUZU Gencars San Pablo won third place in the Dealer of the Year Award 2017 by Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC).

Gencars President and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon received the recognition, together with other Isuzu Gencars officials, during the awarding ceremony held on February 23 at the Solaire Grand Ballroom, Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

Aside from placing third as Dealer of the Year 2017, Isuzu Gencars San Pablo also won second place in the Best in Parts Operation category.

Isuzu Gencars Santo Tomas, Batangas, branch, on the other hand, won second place in the Best in Sales Operation category and third place in the Best in Parts Operation category.

 

