Israel, Shalom Club bring holiday cheers

THE Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, in partnership with the Shalom Club-Nueva Ecija, brought early holiday cheers to more than 150 children from San Antonio Weste Elementary School in the provinces town of Lupao.

In a Christmas outreach project on December 5, the schoolchildren received gifts and meals from the embassy, which was represented by Deputy Chief of Mission Yulia Rachinsky-Spivakov.

Shalom Club-Nueva Ecija chapter organized the outreach project in coordination with local and school officials, with the assistance of the Central Luzon State University (CLSU). The club provided food for the guests and other participants, including officials from the municipality, village, school and its parent-teacher-community association.

During the event, CLSU’s Extension Office also donated vegetable seeds and fruit-tree seedlings with technology leaflets to the school, then gave technology-themed souvenir mugs and pens to the local officials and school teachers.

Shalom Club is an international friendship group composed of scholars and experts who were trained in Israel on their official development program under Mashav, Israel’s agency for international development cooperation.

Upon their return, they formed the club, which is dedicated to contribute to their countries through development studies and special projects.