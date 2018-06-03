Is it time to impose SRPs on farm products?

AS the specter of steadily climbing inflation continues to spook markets and consumers, different agriculture industry stakeholders are throwing their support behind the government’s proposal to establish a suggested retail price (SRP) scheme on basic farm products, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

This emerged after a meeting convened by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol on Thursday, which was prompted by the increasing retail prices of agriculture products in recent months.

The meeting looked into the issue of increasing retail prices of farm products in the domestic market despite sufficient supply. It also sought to discuss the possibility of imposing an SRP on basic agriculture commodities, according to Piñol.

“Basically, we agreed that there should be an SRP on basic commodities like rice, vegetables and fish,” he told reporters in an interview on May 31 after the stakeholders’ meeting. “As a whole, the different sectors supported the idea of having an SRP.”

The agriculture chief noted an apparent trend: traders are currently profiteering by taking advantage of the hike in oil prices brought about by higher excise taxes under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

Don’t blame TRAIN

“Definitely the movement of the price hike has nothing to do with TRAIN,” Piñol said. His remark echoes the observation by other government and private economists earlier that much of the seeming outrage against the TRAIN law’s gouging impact on household bottom lines is caused by certain parties hiding behind, or, to use an apt metaphor, “riding on” the first leg of the administration’s vital tax-reform package.

“I think the movement of price in the market is more likely caused by speculation. Because there is no [supply] shortage. There is no shortage in vegetables, there is no shortage in fish,” Piñol added.

Piñol said traders are blaming the increasing fuel prices as the reason behind the price of their farm products.

“They will always have a way of justifying the increase in the price of the items in the market. And they would always point out all of these things,” he said.

“But if you will compute [the price increase] through scientific computation using the Ishikawa formula, [the impact of TRAIN law] is very minimal. That’s profiteering already and that’s the reason why we are moving toward the setting of the SRP,” he added.

Piñol said the establishment of SRP would allow the government to intervene in the market and to prosecute profiteering traders.

Piñol added that a technical working group has been created to formulate the SRP on basic farm products based on the inputs of the various agriculture stakeholders. He said that they may announce the first set of SRP next week.

“[The SRP] could be weekly or it could be twice a week. The [Department of Trade and Industry] said it should be weekly,” he added.

“By the way, in the case of agricultural products, for example, we will have to implement a regional SRP because agricultural commodities are priced differently in different regions in the country depending on the availability of supplies,” he said.

During the meeting with stakeholders, the DA asked members of the sectors of livestock, poultry, fish, grains, sugar and vegetables on their current cost of production. These will be used as a basis for SRP, according to Piñol.

He said they are also looking into imposing an SRP on imported goods, particularly rice.

“I really believe imported rice should not be more expensive than the local [produce]. In fact, it should be even lower than the local rice,” Piñol said.

“That’s the reason we invited the stakeholders today because they are the producers. We asked them how much would they need to produce 1 kilo of rice so that we will be able to come up with the computations already of how much we should dictate to the market,” he added.

The proposal to establish an SRP on basic farm products was revealed by the interagency National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) after its emergency meeting on May 30.

The NPCC, chaired by the Department of Trade and Industry, considered the imposition of SRP on farm products following reports that the prices of these at the retail level were continuously increasing.

The establishment of SRP on farm products was aimed to protect consumers from profiteers who attribute their price increases to the TRAIN law.

Economist Pablito M. Villegas told the BusinessMirror it is time to impose an SRP scheme on farm products, so the government could legally apprehend profiteers in the market.

“[It is time to address] the oligopolistic situation of the market…which is highly influenced by traders, millers and middlemen. You will see a very huge difference between farm-gate price and the market price of farm products today,” Villegas said in an interview.

“There is so much profiteering [in] the supply chain, which should be drastically reduced. The only countervailing force is to impose this and apprehend the people who are doing excessive profiteering,” he added.

Villegas, a former vice president of Land Bank of the Philippines, explained that farmers are put at a disadvantage due to a “cost-price squeeze” situation in the current value chain.

“At the input side farmers are at the mercy of suppliers and money lenders. It is a sellers’ market,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the output side is a buyers’ market. The prices of the produce by the farmers are dictated by traders and processors,” he added.

“So, there should be an equalizer in the value chain. And the SRP is the equalizer to penalize unscrupulous and exploitative traders and middlemen,” Villegas said.

He noted that the imposition of SRP would also allow the government more weapons to protect legitimate retailers.

Villegas explained that retailers would also be affected by the SRP as they only pass with minimal increase the value of goods passed to them by traders and processors.

“If you do not implement the SRP properly, the retailers would be the ones hit. Because, naturally they get higher prices because they just pass on what the traders give them,” he said.

“The government must be able to target the unscrupulous traders and processors so that the SRP would work effectively,” he pointed out.

One way to address this problem, Villegas suggested, is by directly linking the farmers to the market. “The government should help the farmers directly link their produce to the market, through their respective cooperatives,” he said.

“They should be empowered. The only way for them not to be victimized by unscrupulous and exploitative traders and middlemen is through directly linking them to their respective markets,” he added.

Meanwhile, Villegas dismissed the notion that the increase in prices was brought about by the provisions of the TRAIN law. He noted that the increase in global oil prices is the culprit for the price increases of farm products.

“The TRAIN law is not the reason behind the increase in the transport costs. The impact of TRAIN on transport cost is very minimal,” he said. “The increase is attributable to the oil-price increase in the world market. So that is the problem and that problem is not only true for the Philippines but other countries, as well.”

The Philippine Maize Federation Inc. supports the establishment of an SRP scheme on farm products, including corn.

“Yes this is quite a serious issue but in our democracy we both have freedom of free enterprise and laws, where we need to balance the whims of profit and service,” PhilMaize President Roger V. Navarro told the BusinessMirror.

“SRP is a mechanism for the government to show to the people their calculations and suggest a price which is not mandatory. My take is that [we should] let the government be more vigilant in monitoring and intelligence gathering on who is abusing, profiteering, etc. Let them enforce the full force of the law,” Navarro said.