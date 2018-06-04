Investors’ briefing set ahead of samurai bonds

THE Philippine government will hold its economic briefing for Japanese investors by mid-June as preparation for its samurai bond issuance eyed for the third quarter of this year, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said on Monday.

“We are preparing for a Philippine economic briefing in mid-June in Tokyo, the briefing is in terms of the economic updates and also to bring the Philippine credit brand to the Samurai market. We might be holding one-on-one meetings with investors also,” National Treasurer Rosalia V. de Leon told financial reporters.

She explained that the Treasury is still in the process of securing approvals from both internal and external regulators for the Samurai bond issuance. The Treasury is eyeing a float of $1 billion for the Samurai issuance, and is looking at the three, five, seven, and 10-year tenor buckets for the issuance. “We still have to go through the approvals, we still have to go through that, both internal and external for the Samurai issuance. We also have to continue to be watchful of the market. We want to get good pricing, so it’s not right after [that] we will immediately plunge into the issue, we also have to have a strategy,” she added.

Last month, the Department of Finance (DOF) said that the government is seen to issue yen-denominated debt or Samurai bonds in the second half of the year in line with plans to diversify the country’s bond portfolio.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said the issuance of Samurai bonds will likely happen in September or October.

The Philippines last sold Samurai bonds in 2010. Worth $2.5 billion, this allowed the government to complete its commercial funding exercise that year. The IOUs had partial backing from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, which helped explain the excess in demand from Japanese investors who submitted far more subscriptions than what was available. The Samurai exercise was done by private placement in which insurance companies, cooperatives and others partook of the offer.

“We are looking at three, various tenors, because the pricing differs. So right now we haven’t really pinned down on the exact tenor. It depends because the spread increases if the tenor is longer, so we have to see what would be the optimal tenor buckets for us. We might be looking at several tenors,” she said.

Earlier, Deputy Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza told reporters that the BTr plans to sell $2 billion from the launch of a samurai bond in the third quarter as well as the second issuance of global bonds soon after.

She did not say how the $2 billion will be split between the samurai bond sale and the dollar-denominated bond offering.

Samurai bonds provide the issuer access to Japanese capital, which can be used for domestic investments or for financing operations outside Japan.