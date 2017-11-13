Intramuros is top draw for Chinese tourists–I.A.

CHINESE tourists are the largest group of foreign visitors to the walled city of Intramuros.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, lawyer Guiller Asido, administrator of Intramuros, said, “We have recorded a 64-percent increase among Chinese visitors in Fort Santiago from January to October this year, compared to the same period last year.”

He added an average of 2,202 Chinese tourists have visited Fort Santiago on a monthly basis, or 73 visitors daily from January to October 2017. “Yes, compared to previous years, the Chinese are the number one tourists in Fort Santiago,” he said.

Asido explained that at Fort Santiago, when visitors pay the entrance fee, the guards usually ask the nationality of the foreigners. This information is written down in the visitor’s logbook.

In the first eight months of 2017, visitor arrivals from China increased by some 32 percent to 641,412, ranking third among the top source markets for tourists for the Philippines. The Beijing government has promised to send 1 million tourists to the Philippines this year, which raised the country’s visitor arrivals target to 7 million to 7.5 million, from the earlier 6.5-million target.

Intramuros is also busy hosting several Association of Southeast Asian Nations officials and some leaders’ spouses this week, disclosed Asido. On Monday visitors included the Minister of Manpower of Singapore Lim Swee Say; Kim Suk-hee, the spouse of South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon; and East Timor’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Aurélio Sérgio Guterres.

Asido said there were 150 delegates from Asean meetings who visited on Monday as well, adding that there were 30 tours by Asean delegates in Intramuros from January to October this year.

Data from the Intramuros Administration (IA) showed 406,061 visited the heritage city from January to September this year. Of this number, 152,225 were foreign tourists, while 253,836 were domestic tourists. Also, the data showed about 108,000 or close to 30 percent of the 361,235 visitors to Fort Santiago alone, were foreigners.

Some 500,000 tourists visited Fort Santiago in 2016. Asido said in an earlier interview that IA was aiming for a significant increase in visitors to Fort Santiago this year by extending the park’s operation hours until 9 p.m. and with entrance fees remaining at P75 for adults and P50 for students.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) last year initiated an “Intramuros Revival Project,” which seeks to renovate and rehabilitate key areas in the walled city.

The completion of the Intramuros Museum (P100 million) and the Maestranza Chambers (P84 million) are among the priority projects for the IA. Also, other projects include the lighting of the monuments (P10 million), completion of Casa Azul, where the Spanish Cultural Center will be located (P7 million), and improvement of the drainage in the city, which IA hopes will be undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“The regional director of the DPWH has already instructed his staff to inspect the drainage system of Intramuros,” Asido said.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts has provided the funds for the completion of the Intramuros Museum, he added.

In April the IA, an attached agency of the DOT, unveiled the newly renovated Paseo Soledad and Plaza Moriones in Fort Santiago. Plaza Moriones, the area leading to the iconic Fort Santiago, has been spruced up with flowering trees and a colorful fountain at the center.

At the Paseo de Soledad, a portion of the linear park built along the banks of Pasig River is now accessible through the river gate called Postigo Nuestra Señora de Soledad.

The DOT, through its infrastructure arm, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, allotted P230 million for the renovation of Fort Santiago.

Asido said more areas, such as Rajah Soliman Theater, reception venues, and the dungeons will be opened to the public once the rehabilitation is completed by the end of the year. “We are looking at the completion of the first phase of the Intramuros Museum and the Maestranza Chambers this year,” he said.