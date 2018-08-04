Int’l, local composers join Banaue-inspired music competition

PART of a project to restore the northern landmark’s glory, 20 local and foreign composers recently competed in the Banaue Rice Terraces-inspired symphonic competition.

The composers were among 84 participants who sent entries for the Banaue International Music Composition Competition (BIMCC), the first of its kind in the Philippines.

Of the competitors, the top 10 finalists were selected as an orchestra performed their chosen pieces during the grand finals night at the Cultural Center of the Philippines on July 25.

The United Harvester, Inc., together with the Banaue local government, introduced the 20 semifinalists at a press conference in Makati City. BIMCC Artistic Director Professor Chino Toledo hoped that through music, they were able to draw out the attention of Filipinos and international audience to help save the famous landmark and the traditions that thrive around it.

“Through music, we [sent] a strong message to the public and the world about the beauty and culture of Banaue Rice Terraces,” Toledo said, and added that all the Banaue-inspired compositions they received signified the intentions of different cultures in relating to and working on a common goal of preserving an international treasure.

The competition was launched in November 2017 and garnered a total of 84 entries from the Philippines, Chile, Spain, the United States, Israel, Italy, Slovenia, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, Belarus, Canada, Finland, Malaysia, Russia, Australia, Greece, Norway, Cyprus, Sweden, Singapore, Brazil, Cambodia, Hungary, Germany, Poland, Indonesia, Thailand, Ukraine, Austria, and Armenia.

Inspiring materials

ONE of the 20 semifinalists, Miran Tsalikian of Greece, said that after listening to materials sent by the organizers, he was able to produce his Crossing the Rice Terraces symphony inspired by traditional Kalinga and Ifugao rituals.

He said that the pieces inspired his symphonic work: “This thing that happened here is a miracle for us foreign [composers] as we [were able] to see the tradition and culture in Banaue,” Tsalikian said.

His fellow competitor Eteri Kourbanov from Israel also shared how she was overwhelmed by the “bright” culture of Ifugaos that compelled her to compose her Hymn to Nature.

“Everything is bright and colored; [those] are my influences. I’m eager to further participate in the workshops and discover the unique culture, unique instruments, and unique music in Banaue to know [it] deeper. I’m sure my best compositions [were] influenced by these,” she said.

Appreciating heritage

THE initiative also proved successful in raising awareness, particularly among foreigners.

Italian composer Stefano Giannotti said the competition gave him a chance to appreciate the Banaue Rice Terraces as an international heritage site.

“For many of us, this is a very far part of the world. Very rarely that we would come if they did not invite us, not only because it’s a long trip, but also probably because we don’t know much about their culture. This is so important, so well done,” he said of the operations.

During the intensive immersion program, the semifinalists, toured major sites in Ifugao and familiarized themselves with music and traditions in the region.

Milagros How, chairperson of the restoration project and president of United Harvester, Inc., said the initiative showed the world “that the Philippines is home to great wonders” that can inspire artists to pursue their craft—be it in music, poetry, or cinema.

Proceeds from the July 25 concert funded the implementation of an action plan to rehabilitate 628 hectares of damaged sections of the rice terraces, starting at the Barangay View Point in Banaue.