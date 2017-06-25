International Day of Yoga celebrated in Manila

ABOUT 300 enthusiasts and practitioners celebrated the International Day of Yoga (IDY), organized by the Embassy of India, together with the Philippine India Business Council, and was held at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia (MOA).

The Embassy of India’s N. Ramakrishnan, along with executives from the Office of the United Nations and the Department of Foreign Affairs, formally opened the event. UN World Food Programme Director Praveen Agrawal provided an introduction on the significance of IDY and the benefits of yoga, especially its role in preventing lifestyle diseases.

The remarks were followed by an Indian classical dance performance by Sree Lakshmi. Different yoga studios in Manila volunteered for the event to give free demonstrations of yoga poses. The IDY event closed with a grand musical finale of Kirtan Yoga performed by the Science Identity Foundation.

June 21 was declared as International Yoga Day by the UN, following the call for adoption of the said date by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

The resolution was overwhelmingly supported by 177 nations, including the Philippines, which produced the highest number of cosponsors ever for any UNGA resolution of this nature.

Recently in December 2016, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed yoga in the Representative List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or Unesco.

In a statement from the Indian Embassy, yoga is a “5,000-year old legacy from India, which now belongs to the world. [We feel] proud of the fact that the UN has taken this mission forward. [Our] invaluable heritage has become the world’s today.”

“The most important aspect of popularizing yoga all over the world is the inherent universal message it carries on [integrating] the mind, body and the soul, and [creating] harmony between mankind and nature,” it affirmed.

According to the organizers, the IDY was “entirely a volunteer-driven effort”, with SM, yoga studios in Manila, sponsors and media partners volunteering for the event by promoting India’s “ancient legacy”.