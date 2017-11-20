Integrity in Paradise

You remember the ‘Panama Papers’?

The Panama Papers are an unprecedented leak of 11.5 million files from the database of the world’s fourth biggest offshore law firm, Mossack Fonseca.

The documents show the myriad ways in which the rich can exploit secretive offshore tax regimes. Twelve national leaders are among 143 politicians, their families and close associates from around the world known to have been using offshore tax havens.

Mossack Fonseca data seen by the Guardian relates to more than 200,000 companies for which the firm acted as registered agent. Often used lawfully to anonymously hold property and bank accounts, these companies were registered in a range of tax havens and this map shows the most popular locations among its clients. The British Virgin Islands held more than 100,000 companies.

Rather than dealing directly with company owners, Mossack Fonseca mostly acted on instructions from intermediaries, usually accountants, lawyers, banks and trust companies. In Europe these offshore facilitators are concentrated in Switzerland, Jersey, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.

Where does the money flowing offshore come from? The information is hard to discover because real owners usually hide behind nominees, people with no real control and no assets in the company who simply lend their signature. A small sample of about 13,000 owners from all over the world, recently compiled by Mossack Fonseca, gives some indication. China and Russia top the list.

Now: The ‘Paradise Papers’

Reporters have unveiled some 13.4 million secret documents in “The Paradise Papers,” detailing evidence of tax avoidance among high-ranking politicians and the super wealthy. Some in US President Donald J. Trump’s Cabinet have been implicated.

The leaked data was obtained by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, which said that the majority of the documents stem from offshore law firm Appleby, which was founded in Bermuda but has offices in several other locations. The company reported last month that it had been hacked (a good hacking for a change).

The documents show that by using shell companies, corporations, such as Nike, Apple, Uber and Facebook are able to shrink their taxes to low rates. Rock star Bono and British Queen Elizabeth II’s private estate have also been involved in offshore funds, the newspaper reported.

Over 120 politicians from 47 countries are involved in the tax-avoidance schemes, the paper reported. Allegedly, the global elite have parked an estimated €7.9 trillion ($9.1 trillion) in offshore tax havens. The data was published by a number of news organizations in cooperation with the United States-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Several German companies also had dealings with Appleby, including car-rental service Sixt, Deutsche Post (DHL), Siemens, Allianz and Deutsche Bank.

After Panama and Paradise, you might think: “So what? This isn’t necessarily illegal.”

Well, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be concerned, because secrecy can lead to corruption, and the kinds of structures exposed in the Paradise Papers are the tools of the trade that the corrupt use to launder their ill-gotten gains.

Looking at Paradise, the question arises whether we, who have signed the Integrity Pledge of the Integrity Initiative and are committed to pay the right taxes and do business ethically, are stupid.

Of course, the answer is that we are not stupid and that we are doing the right thing to ensure the long-term survival of our companies in the interest of our employees and stakeholders. We are not tempted by short-term greed. We are paying the right taxes as part of our community service, we adhere to the labor and environmental laws and we don’t bribe. And we don’t smuggle!

****

If you have not joined the Integrity Initiative yet, now is the time to join us and sign the pledge and live up to its commitments. Comments are more than welcome—contact me under [email protected].

ac