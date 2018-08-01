Infrastructure spending for H1 rises 41.6% to P352.7 billion–DBM

THE government’s infrastructure spending for the first half of the year amounted to P352.7 billion, driven by the implementation of projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has reported.

Such spending for infrastructure projects represented a spike of 41.6 percent in the January- to-June period, coming from the P249.1 billion made in the same period for 2017.

The figure is also 4.3 percent higher than the government’s program for the period of P338.3 billion.

Drivers for the uptick included the implementation of road projects by the DPWH, as well as other infrastructure projects undertaken by various government agencies, according to the DBM.

Infrastructure spending for June alone amounted to P71.9 billion, expanding by 38.6 percent from the P51.9 billion recorded in the same month for 2017. Month-on-month, this posted an increase of 23.8 percent from the P58.1 billion in May 2018.

The DBM said projects that pushed infrastructure disbursements for June include: the DPWH’s construction, widening, upgrading and preventive maintenance of road networks nationwide; the repair and rehabilitation of classrooms and school facilities under the Department of Education and the state universities and colleges; acquisition of hospital and medical equipment of the Department of Health; as well as rail transport projects and purchase of airport security equipment of the Department of Transportation.

The government’s disbursements for the first half of 2018 reached P1.604 trillion, 20.5 percent higher than last year’s P1.330 trillion, also higher by 2.2 percent than the programmed P1.569 trillion set by the government for the period.

“The performance of government spending is unprecedented, because we are ahead of the program for the first time in history. This is a result of the reforms we have implemented in planning and budgeting,” said Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno.

Total disbursements for June alone reached P278.5 billion, expanding by 2.9 percent from the P270.7 billion made in June 2017. Month-on-month, disbursements experienced a contraction by 4.6 percent, with May 2018 disbursements at P291.9 billion.

According to the DBM, although disbursements exceeded the program for the first half of the year, revenues collected by the country’s main revenue collection agencies continue to be robust, giving the government enough fiscal space to stay within its target deficit ceiling.

As of end-June 2018, revenues collected by the government reached P1.411 trillion, expanding 8.1 percent compared to the programmed P1.305 trillion for the period. This also posted a growth of 20 percent year-on-year, with revenues collected for the first semester of 2017 amounting to P1.17 trillion. The deficit for the period amounted to P193 billion, 27 percent higher than the programmed P264.3 billion.

“With the better-than-programmed figures on revenues, spending, and the fiscal deficit, we will continue to spend wisely and promptly to service the huge needs of our people, especially the in public infrastructure and social services,” he added.