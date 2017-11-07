Inflation seen accelerating on weak peso, import ban

Households across the country should brace for price increases during the holidays, as the depreciation of the peso would make imported fuel and food more expensive, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said on Tuesday.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said in a statement that the surge in demand for consumer products during the holidays could further increase commodity prices in the last quarter of the year.

“Upside risks become more prominent as the holiday season approaches. This warrants close monitoring of the rising prices in domestic petroleum, as well as utility rates,” Pernia said.

“Upbeat consumer spending this holiday season is also expected to push prices up. Within the near term, higher utility rates, increasing domestic fuel prices and the depreciation of the peso may further exert upward pressures on inflation,” he added.

Consumers already saw a sneak preview of the expected higher inflation, as commodity prices increased 3.5 percent in October, the highest since November 2014 when inflation reached 3.7 percent.

Pernia said, however, that the inflation rate in October is still within the 2-percent to 4-percent target of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for the year. He added it was also within the BSP’s 3.2-percent to 3.7-percent expectations for October, as well as median market expectations of 3.5 percent.

The Neda chief said the government needs to be “consistently on the watch” for developments in climate conditions, considering that weather patterns and events have a direct impact on food supply and prices. “We must also ensure a stable and sufficient level of the country’s rice stock. This is an important policy concern given that rice comprises a sizable portion of the consumer price-index basket,” Pernia said.

“Deciding the appropriate timing of rice importation is vital to avoid supply disruptions. There is also a need to amend domestic laws to end the quantitative restrictions on rice,” he added.

University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics Dean Cid Terosa told the BusinessMirror the weak peso could be the “culprit” for the increase in prices.

However, Terosa said, he expects full-year inflation to remain within target this year despite expectations that there will be an uptick in commodity prices during the holidays.

“Rising petroleum prices and weak peso are the causes. Inflation will be between 3 [percent] to 4 percent [this year]. The 4-percent upper limit won’t be breached,” Terosa said.

Neda Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon told reporters at the sidelines of a news briefing on Tuesday that one of the reasons for the recent increase in prices is the ban on Brazilian meat imports imposed by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The DA imposed a temporary ban on all meat imports from Brazil after salmonella was detected in some of the shipments from the Latin American country in July.

“With respect to the food, we’re seeing supply-induced inflation. First, with respect to the meat, it’s the ban on Brazilian meat, and then, with respect to corn and some grains, the typhoons,” Edillon said.

For the food subgroup, inflation accelerated to 3.8 percent, from 3.7 percent the previous month, because of faster increases in the price of corn, meat and vegetables.

Nonfood inflation reached 3.2 percent in October, from 3.1 percent the previous month, and from 1.5

percent a year ago. This is due to the surge in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (26 percent), diesel (22.8 percent) and kerosene (13.2 percent).

Pernia also said crude oil prices may go up in the near term due to the continuing increase in global oil demand.

Based on the “October 2017 Commodity Markets Outlook” report of the World Bank, energy prices are projected to rise by 4 percent in 2018.

‘Still manageable’

The BSP said the recent uptick in consumer prices is no cause for alarm as the October inflation rate is still within the government’s target range for the year.

BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said the central bank expects inflation to remain manageable over the policy horizon after taking into account the latest assessment of price levels in October.

“Inflation is projected to settle near the midpoint of the national government’s target range of [2 to 4] percentage points in 2017 to 2019,” Espenilla said.

“Firm domestic economic activity, ample liquidity and well-anchored inflation expectations continue to support within-target inflation,” he added.

In its latest monetary policy meeting, the BSP said it projects inflation to average 3.2 percent for the year. The next monetary policy meeting of the BSP will be on Thursday.

Espenilla said despite their confidence that inflation will be within target for the year, the BSP will remain vigilant against any risks to the inflation outlook to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains “consistent with the mandate of preserving price stability conducive to economic growth.”