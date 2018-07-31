Inflation likely surged to 5.8% in July–BSP

CONSUMER prices likely rose by as much as 5.8 percent in July due to higher power and water rates, fares and food prices, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the BSP’s Department of Economic Research (DER), the country’s central monetary authority said the July inflation would likely fall within the 5.1 percent to 5.8 percent range.

“The increases in electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas, water rate adjustments in Maynilad- and Manila Water-serviced areas, domestic gasoline and LPG prices, jeepney fares, scheduled increase of the tobacco excise tax, and prices of rice and other agricultural commodities could lead to upward price pressures during the month,” the DER statement read. This means inflation remained elevated during the month, despite the slight decline in domestic diesel prices.

Inflation in the first six months of the year averaged 4.3 percent. The highest rate was recorded in June at 5.2 percent.

Should inflation in July hit the lower end of the BSP’s forecast for the month, the average price growth in seven months would reach 4.4 percent. An inflation rate of 5.8 percent would bring the seven-month average to 4.5 percent.The latest forecast of the BSP breaches the 2 percent-to-4 percent target of the government for the year.

In their June policy meeting, BSP officials agreed to scale down their average inflation forecast for the year, from 4.6 percent down to 4.5 percent, taking into account the lower-than-expected inflation outturn in May. The BSP monetary board will reassess this in their meeting on August 9.

Ready to act

In its statement on Tuesday, the BSP reiterated its preparedness to take action to control inflationary pressures, even after it hiked rates twice.

“The BSP will continue to keep a watchful eye on the risks to the inflation outlook and will take necessary action to help ensure that inflation expectations remain firmly anchored to the target,” the BSP said.

In previous weeks, BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. made stronger monetary-policy hints for the Central Bank’s next move.

“The BSP continues to maintain a close watch on domestic and external factors affecting prices. Elevated inflation this year is mainly due to supply-side pressures. However, inflation is expected to return to the target range of 2 [percent] to 4 percent by 2019,” Espenilla said.

“The BSP is ready to take follow-through actions to the policy rate hikes done in May and June to further anchor inflation expectations and address any

brewing demand-side pressures,” he added.

The BSP monetary board already delivered a total of 50-basis-point increase in the country’s monetary policy, putting the BSP’s main policy rate at 4 percent. The hikes were made in two consecutive 25-basis point tranches, one in May and one in June.