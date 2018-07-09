Industry alliance to government: Check basis of S.S.B., don’t change labels

IF the government is really concerned about public health, it should review the excise taxes slapped by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) on sugar-sweetened beverages instead of changing SSB labels, local manufacturers argued on Monday.

The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) took offense at the streak of regulatory measures the government is imposing on sugar-based products, particularly SSBs. In a statement, the group said it finds “unfortunate” the labeling plan on sweetened drinks that beverage makers will have to shoulder six months after they were compelled to bear excise taxes under the TRAIN.

“We cannot help but observe that the government is singling out sugar yet again with this planned move. Sugar is an important ingredient in food and beverages, with many in the manufacturing sectors relying on it, and it does not deserve to be put in a bad light by measures such as this,” the FPI said.

The group is responding to President Duterte’s proposed policy, acted on by the Department of Trade and Industry, to put health warnings on SSBs. The measure has since then developed, and the DTI has recommended a “softer” approach: that manufacturers be required to indicate the sugar content in the front-of-pack labeling, instead of health warnings.

The FPI said, however, that it will be better if the government does away completely with the labeling plan and focus on the review of the TRAIN, as lawmakers and concerned groups have urged. It is of the view that, for the buying public to reduce consumption of SSBs, the tax regime has to be changed—the higher the sugar content, the higher the duty.

Tax the sugar, not the volume

“We renew our suggestion to the government to instead adopt a content-based taxation scheme versus a volumetric approach, which is the current nature of the SSB, instead of making new measures about labeling,” the FPI said. They refer to criticism aired during deliberations on the SSB in the TRAIN, that the new tax was not actually curbing sugar intake because it was not based on the sugar content of beverages but their volume.

“Again, the volumetric tax is essentially a tax on water, rather than sugar. If we really want to address health concerns, a content-based taxation scheme is what the government should consider instead of new regulatory measures,” it added.

“Content-based taxation levies higher tax rates on beverages that have higher sugar content versus those that have lower sugar content. It will encourage companies to produce and/or reformulate drinks with less sugar—thus, fulfilling the law’s supposed mandate as a health measure,” the group argued.

For the FPI, the status quo of having nutrition information on SSB labels is enough. It pointed out the current scheme even involves the Food and Drug Administration in the process, and this, for the group, shows beverage makers are compliant with existing regulations.

“[The] FPI and its member-companies have always been committed to transparency, and this extends to providing clear nutrition information in the packaging of our products for our consumers. As such, we, at FPI, support labeling on goods that adheres to high standards of transparency and factuality. Rest assured that we comply with all of the government’s existing regulatory requirements on nutrition and content labeling. Companies follow a thorough and rigorous approval process, which involves government oversight,” the FPI said.

In pushing for the labeling requirement, the group also accused the DTI of failing its mandate of developing and protecting local industries.

“If this planned labeling measure succeeds in moving forward, then the DTI will have failed in its mandate of promoting equitable trade environment and the welfare of industries—something that we, as an organization and as concerned industry players, wish to avoid. As such, the FPI is eager to work with the government in coming up with fair and equitable solutions to this proposed problematic measure,” the FPI said.

Biz groups object

The FPI joined the country’s top business leaders in thumbing down the labeling measure on SSBs.

George T. Barcelon, chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said the move is too much a government intrusion on private business.

He also said he will not be surprised if the government targets next products high on monosodium glutamate if the labeling requirement is rolled out.

For his part, Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., president of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., said the proposal is useless and will mean extra expenses on the part of manufacturers.

The proposed labeling requirement will be the second cross beverage makers will have to carry this year. Drinks containing caloric and noncaloric sweetener were slapped with a P6-per-liter tax under the TRAIN, while beverages with high-fructose corn syrup were imposed with a P12-per-liter duty.