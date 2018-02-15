Indonesia defends dela Rosa’s recognition

Indonesian police officials have defended bestowing their highest honor on the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, who has been criticized for spearheading the war on drugs that has left thousands of suspects dead.

Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa was among five neighboring police chiefs who were presented with the award by Indonesian police chief Gen. Tito Karnavian on Wednesday.

New York-based Human Rights Watch criticized the award, saying the Indonesian government debased the rule of law by awarding dela Rosa its highest honor.

Karnavian reportedly praised dela Rosa for his “rock star-like inspiration” on how to fight the war on illegal drugs. National Police Spokesman Setyo Wasisto said the award was based on good relations and cooperation between the countries’ police institutions, and has nothing to do with human rights.

In an official communiquè sent on January 29, Integrated National Police (INP) head General H. Muhammad Tito Karnavian, through Philippine Ambassador Maria Lumen B. Isleta, informed the PNP chief of the recognition.

The “Bintang Bhayangkara Utama” is the highest medal for the INP presented by the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

The INP Medal of Honor award is “presented in appreciation for your important role in cooperation and contribution to the security of Indonesia and Philippines in the past and for the future,” Karnavian said.

The PNP and INP, both pioneer members of the Asean Association of Police Chiefs, share bilateral understanding and commitments on specific areas of cooperation in joint maritime border patrol, anti-terrorism, anti-piracy, anti-smuggling, transnational crime, illegal drugs and trafficking in persons.

In the same ceremony, the INP also bestowed the Bintang Bhayangkara Utama award to the Minister for Home Affairs of Singapore, the Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, the Commissioner of Royal Brunei Police Force, the Inspector General of Royal Malaysia Police, the Commissioner of Singapore Police and the Director of Internal Security Department of Singapore. AP, PNA