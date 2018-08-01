Indie power market operator takes over WESM operations

Officials of the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC) and the newly created Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) are close to signing an operation agreement (OA) this month, paving the way for the latter to take over the operations of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) by September 26.

“The target execution of the operating agreement is within the month. Right now, there are only few issues need to be settled, and also some revisions to incorporate following the comments we have received. After that, we will present that to our respective boards for final approval, and authority to execute that agreement,” said IEMOP President Francis Saturnino Juan.

The functions and responsibilities between PEMC and IEMOP will be spelled out in the operation agreement, which has been targeted to be signed on August 25.

Likewise, the OA would formalize the turnover of the use of the Market Management System (MMS) and other trading platforms, as well as the transfer of market operations functions.

“Within August, we will be able to settle all the issues and finalize everything. We will have the execution by August because after the execution of the operating agreement, we would need also to already process and finalize the transfer of employees from PEMC to IEMOP. For us to be able to that, we would need to separate them from PEMC and notify the DOLE. We’re allotting 30 days for that, not later than August 25. Target of assumption of IEMOP is September 26,” Juan added.

On Monday Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi relinquished his chairmanship in the PEMC.

“While the DOE has bid its fond farewell to the chairmanship of the PEMC Board, we are excited about the promising opportunities that await. Finally, 12 years after WESM commenced its commercial operations in Luzon, we have entrusted the governance of our spot market to our industry stakeholders through the PEMC. This brings us a step closer to the final structure of WESM—a transparent market run by an independent market operator that functions within a competitive and level playing field,” Cusi said.

During its recent annual general membership meeting PEMC, elected board members Emmanuel Rubio (SN AboitizPower), Victor Emmanuel Santos Jr. (First Gen Corp.), Elenita Go (SMC Global Power Holdings Corp.), Juan Eugenio Roxas (FDC Utilities Inc.), Rolando Cagampan (Manila Electric Co.), Allan Laniba (Leyte Electric Cooperative III), Felino Herbert Palpallatoc Agdigos (Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative), Gilbert Pagobo (Mactan Electric Co. Inc.), Noel Villas Aboboto (Team Energy), Ronald Dylan Concepcion (National Grid Corp. of the Philippines) and Juan (IEMOP).

Four new independent directors were also elected namely, Rauf Tan, Oscar Ala, Jesus Lim Arranza and Peter Wallace.