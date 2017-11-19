Indian community in Bacolod celebrates Diwali

BACOLOD CITY—The “City of Smiles” continued to showcase the Filipino-Indian culture and tradition through the Diwali Festival held in various venues here from November 8 to 12.

Diwali, or the “Festival of Lights,” considered as India’s biggest and most important holiday held either in October or November each year, is being celebrated for the fifth year in Bacolod City.

This year’s event kicked off Wednesday with a photo exhibit dubbed, “Glimpse of India and the Influence on Asean Countries.”

Themed “Unity in Diversity,” the festival’s opening rites held at the SMX Convention Center was led by Filipino-Indian community leaders Malkit Singh, Prim Signh, Haresh Nandwani and Mona Buxani, as well as officers of the City’s local government unit.

City Council Committee on Tourism Chairman Councilor Em Ang said the Diwali Festival continues to gain support and popularity throughout the years.

Bacolod is one of the few cities in the Philippines celebrating Diwali, she added.

“It has been institutionalized in [our City], and has become a regular annual affair,” the councilor said as she thanked the local Indian community for relentlessly seeking the support of the city government in organizing the festival.

In Bacolod the Filipino-Indian community, composed of more than 100 families, is engaged in various businesses, and conducts medical missions and outreach programs.

Festival coordinator Haresh Chugani said the city government provided P1.2 million for this year’s Diwali Festival with other activities to be held at the Bacolod public plaza and Robinsons Place-Bacolod.

The grand Diwali Festival Ball was held at the SMX Convention Center on November 10.