Incubus makes grand PHL return

Excitement sparks among Filipino fans as iconic rock band Incubus announced its widely anticipated return to Manila this February 17 at the The Big Dome. This is in support of the band’s latest creative masterpiece, 8, following several sold-out concerts in North America throughout 2017. Songs off the new album, which are coproduced and mixed by Skrillex, combined with some of Incubus’s signature tunes are expected on the post-Valentine’s Manila show. The boys would then continue to conquer the world stage as they play overseas shows in Japan, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

In their aptly titled eighth studio album, 8, Brandon Boyd (vocals), Mike Einziger (guitar, piano, backing vocals), José Pasillas (drums), Chris Kilmore (turntables, keyboards) and Ben Kenney (bass) instill the band’s original sound whilst somehow adapting to the modern music landscape. Keeping up with the rest of radio is vital, but they deem it important not to lose their musical core.

Boyd emphasizes: “As a band, we’re collectively interested in challenging ourselves and hopefully finding new, innovative ways of writing music. That ethos has kept things interesting for us.” He adds, “We live in dark times, my friend, so what we’re doing as artists is acting as a mirror to culture here and there and hopefully offering little glimmers of hope through the joy in music we all have.”

Favorably, millions of their avid fans are more than willing to embark on this subtle artistic shift with them. By the end of last year, Incubus has sold over 23 million records around the world and has landed four top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and one No. 1 album. The release of 8 also marks two decades since the release of their major label debut S.C.I.E.N.C.E. in 1997, but climbing to the top of the charts, as well as selling out hundreds of shows all year, have never been more natural.

Einziger shares: “All the time, I hear from fans that our music was the backdrop of their first experience with love or important in getting them through a hard time. That’s the highest compliment.” The 1990s gave a tremendously warm welcome to Incubus’ nu-metal sound, establishing the band as a household name. The boys’ double platinum album, Make Yourself, was an undeniable success with its four consecutive hits, and the cult-favorite Drive jump-started their smooth transition into the mainstream.

Incubus’s other rock anthems include Megalomaniac, “Love Hurts,” “Anna Molly,” “Dig, Pardon Me,” “Nice to Know You” and “Wish You Were Here.”