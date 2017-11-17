In partnership with the Rotary Club of Ermita-Manila, Kenneth Montegrande to stage ‘Limitless’ solo art show Nov. 29

Rising visual artist Kenneth John Montegrande will hold his 5th solo art show entitled “Limitless: The Art of Kenneth Montegrande” at the Lotus Garden Hotel on A. Mabini Street corner Faura St. in Ermita, Manila on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Ermita, the solo art exhibit will benefit The Rotary Foundation’s “End Polio Campaign” and Pangarap Foundation, Inc.

For a self-taught abstract artist like Montengrande, painting has become an avenue for him to translate his optimism in canvas.

“I’ve always been positive painter and most of my work tends to exude optimistic feelings and messages. In every situation, no matter how bad, I make sure to always look at the bright side and translate those emotions in to positive thoughts through my canvas. Lahat naman ng bagay laging may positive side ‘yan, it’s up to us paano natin i-ha-handle ‘yung situations,” he said.

In his younger years, Montegrande wanted nothing more than to express his talent in painting. He joined and won several contests for junior artists. These days, Montegrande has been in touch with his creative side. Through the guidance of world-renowned visual master artists Fidel Sarmiento and Pancho Piano, he has been creating colorful pieces which center on abstract expressionism and impressionism, as well as minimal abstract.

The good-looking artist recalled how his career as a visual artist started. Montegrande was then a communication strategist and spokesman of the Department of Tourism for the National Parks Development Committee when he met some members of the Intramuros Visual Artists of the Philippines in 2013.

“I met some of the visual artists and I fell in love with their paintings. Then I started to buy art materials. I tried to paint and they told me to just paint.”

Montegrande then honed his skills in painting at the Kanlungan ng Sining (Artists Haven) which is located near his office at the Rizal Park. “After office hours, I go there to paint with the members of the Art Association of the Philippines. Then I continue to paint in the house”.

On Nov. 29, 2016, Montegrande finally staged his first solo exhibit at the Olive Bistro Bar and Restaurant in Manila which owned by the family of his friend Daryl Morales. Part of the proceeds of his art show went to the victims of typhoon Yolanda.

Few months after, through the generosity of his friend, Mr. D. Edgard A. Cabangon Chua, now the Chairman of the ALC Group of Companies, Montegrande staged two more solo arts shows for various causes at the City State Tower Hotel on Feb. 3, 2014; and at the historical Manila Grand Opera Hotel last Feb. 27, 2014.

Proceeds generated from these art shows were also donated to the victims of typhoon Yolanda in Eastern Samar and typhoon Agaton in Visayas and Mindanao through the ALC (Antonio L. Cabangon Chua) Foundation.

On Aug.31, Montegrande’s fourth solo art exhibit was featured at “Prime Palettes – The Art of Fine Living” by Megaworld Prime RFO at Venue 142 on Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City. At the event, Montegrande and Megaworld Prime RFO highlighted the term “Palettes” which tackles similarly in art and property design while raising one’s taste for the finer things in life.

A generous portion of the proceeds of “Prime Palettes” will be donated to displaced families of Marawi City which was recently affected by armed conflict.

One of Montegrande’s patrons is multi-platinum award-winning singer and composer David Pomeranz. Of his paintings, Pomeranz said: “The paintings of Kenneth Montegrande leave me breathless. He combines raw emotion and beauty with a craft I’ve rarely seen anywhere – inspired, free, imaginative and and masterfully done. Kenneth is one of the true ‘greats’ and, I predict in short order, his work will be honored and beloved all over the world.”

Montegrande said that there should be no limit in doing art. “If you’re doing abstract, the freedom is there. No limitations, no boundaries …it’s limitless. It’s about expression. You just have to show patience, strength and the passion to achieve or create a breathtaking obra. Parang sa buhay natin, we always have the time and freedom to get what we want and to achieve our ambition. That’s why I really love abstract painting. Magulo kung titingnan mo sa simula, but kung iaapreciate mo at uunawain, napakaganda, parang takbo ng buhay ng tao.”

Other personalities who appreciate the paintings of Montegrande were the late ALC Group of Companies, Founder and Chairman Emeritus and former Laos Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua; Mr. D. Edgard Cabangon, Chairman of the ALC Group of Companies; World renowned, multi-awarded, Industrial Designer Kenneth Cobonpue, Architect David Ng, owner of Kimberly Hotel; Atty. Alex Lopez, President of Pacific Concrete Corporation; Singapore School Manila Managing Director Analei Atienza; former Mayor of Cotabato City and now National Historical Commission of the Philippines Executive Director Ludovico Badoy; Ms. Jacky Chua, owner of FESCORP; Engr. Mario Aguilos, President of Aquagen Technologies Incorporated; Manila Councilors Col. Ernesto Dionisio; Dr. Ruben Buenaventura, Roland Valeriano, Christian Paul Uy; Mr. and Mrs. Mon and Christina Yupanco, former Manila congressmen Benjamin ‘Atong” Asilo and Amado Bagatsing; Flordeliza Villaseňor, former Vice-Mayor of Romblon and current Director of the Manila Museum; Philippine Racing Commission Chairman Andrew Sanchez; Philippine Racing Commission Executive Director Dr. Andrew Buencamino; Triple-A Contractors, Mr. Bingson Tecson, Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie/Mary Ann Alejandrino, among others.

His works have been showcased and displayed, and are owned by well-known institutions and establishments, such as: the main lobby and front desk of the City Garden Hotel Makat; the function room lobby of five-star hotel City Garden GRAND Hotel in Makati; Lobby extension of the City State Tower Hotel in Ermita, Manila; Suite Room of Miramar Hotel-Manila; and The Hair Lounge Salon in Wack-Wack, Mandaluyong City.

On the road to a bigger and challenging journey, Montegrande said that he considers his family as his inspiration and No. 1 critics. “My two daughters – Claire Denise (7) and Cassandra Ysabelle (8) are my best critics and I listen to them very attentively,” he said. “They will say ‘Dad, it’s beautiful, but a little bit ugly…I think you need to fix this part.’ I make sure that I follow their advice,” Montegrande said. “My driving forces in pursuing this path are God, my family, my wife Jill, my two daughters and my countrymen.”

Before he got involved in visual arts, Montegrande, 38, has been active in various fields. He was the PR and media consultant of several respected political figures, non-government organizations, and corporate accounts such as former three-termer Manila Vice Mayor Isko Moreno, former three-termer Manila 5th District Representative Amado Bagatsing, former three-termer Manila 4th Dist. Rep. Trisha Bonoan-David, former 5th Dist. Top Councilor Arnold “Ali” Atienza, former three-termer Manila 6th Dist. Rep. Benny Abante, former Caloocan 2nd Dist. Rep. Mitch Cajayon, former Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Avelino “Sonny” Razon, the Luneta Seafarers Welfare Foundation, the Manila Yacht Club, Intramuros Administration, Philippine Racing Commission and the Arts Association of the Philippines (AAP), of which he has been recognized as an active Member. He also worked with corporate entities such as Unisilver Time, and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC) under the supervision of former PSPC Vice-President for External Affairs Mr. Roberto S. Kanapi.

Montegrande was also the recipient of the first Plaque of Recognition issued by the Universidad De Manila, formerly known as the City College of Manila for 20 years, as the Most Outstanding Alumnus on April 14, 2014.

Said Montegrande: “My dream is to mount my solo exhibit abroad. And then the proceeds will go here in the Philippines and to have my own Montegrande Gallery. In God’s time.” With all these wonderful blessings, the artist said that he wants give back by helping his colleagues in the art industry. “The problem is many artists don’t really have the resources to promote their paintings or mount their own exhibits. It’s so expensive because aside from the art materials, you have to consider a lot of things like venue, food, manpower, collateral materials for marketing, etc. That’s why I really want to help some of my colleagues promote their paintings and eventually sell them to art fanatics.”