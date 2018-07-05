Improved Vitamin B, helps address Peripheral Neuropathy

I‘VE been complaining of tingling and numbness on my shoulder and back for almost two weeks now. It could be due to wrong posture or muscle fatigue, but I am also considering the lack of vitamin B complex.

I was hoping it’s not rheumatoid arthritis although I noticed symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome, which has connection to RA. But it could also be Peripheral Neuropathy, a disorder affecting nerves, impairing them in their function of transmitting information to the brain.

Peripheral neuropathy can cause various body discomforts, such as tingling, increased or decreased sensitivity to vibration, hot or cold, numbness, muscle weakness and even burning pain. Peripheral neuropathy can cause “typical symptoms,“ which appear more often, and atypical symptoms, which are less frequent and can be overlooked or misinterpreted.

Just before the long weekend break, I attended a short conference about peripheral neuropathy. The multiple causes and risk factors of peripheral neuropathy were discussed. Merck Consumer Health also provided a diagnostic tool to test the nerve function. Mine rendered a normal result.

Here are the following causes of neuropathy:

Genetic, meaning a family member suffers from neuropathy;

Chronic diseases, like diabetes;

Environmental toxins;

Alcoholism; and

Nutritional deficiencies like vitamin B deficiency and other unexplained causes.

Signs and symptoms of peripheral neuropathy?

Numbness or tingling in the area

Burning pain

Slow or progressive loss of function

The Nenoin Study Reveals Effective Treatment for Neuropathy

Dr. Rizaldy Pinzon presented the result on Nenoin Study, a new clinical study that brought a major step forward for nerve health. It has demonstrated that the use of Neurobion is an effective treatment that helps all neuropathy symptoms, regardless of the cause of peripheral neuropathy. The symptoms were even more reduced over longer duration of treatment (for a three-month period tested and the treatment was well tolerated).

Neurobion Forte treatment: Neurotropic B vitamins combination has been proven effective for peripheral neuropathy sufferers in relieving symptoms, which have been included into the study independently from the cause of their disease. Neurobion Tablet and Neurobion Forte Tablet is available over the counter while Neurobion Forte Solution for Injection is available by prescription.

I started taking Neurobion Tablet to treat neuropathy about a week ago. I am hoping the tingling sensation and discomfort on my back will soon go away.