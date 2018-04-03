Impact of Boracay closure seen at 0.1 percent of GDP

Despite the noise being generated by the proposal to close Boracay Island, its possible overall impact to the economy will only be equal to 0.1 percent of GDP, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

National Policy and Planning Staff Director Reynaldo R. Cancio said this is based on assumptions that include the closure of the tourism destination for six months. He did not give more details.

Still, Neda Deputy Director General Rosemarie G. Edillon said they recommended to the President the creation of a contingency plan for those that will be affected by the closure, especially the residents and workers in the municipality of Malay in Aklan.

“For Malay, it [the impact] will be significant, and yes, we have done those analysis, like I said, it has been submitted to the proper authorities. I think it’s best that we leave it to the concerned authorities just to say that there will be a contingency plan for them; so there will be a plan to provide social protection for those who will be affected,” Edillon said.

What is important, she added, is finding new employment opportunities for workers who will be affected by the closure of Boracay.

DOLE assistance

An initial 7,700 workers, who are expected to be displaced by the looming closure of Boracay Island, will be given assistance by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DOLE Region 6 Director Johnson G. Cañete said they already requested for additional budget to provide emergency employment to these beneficiaries in Malay.

“We already forwarded our proposal to the DOLE CO [central office] last Wednesday,” Cañete told the BusinessMirror.

“We used the 7,735 listing of LGU Malay as the number of displaced worker that we will cater to in our emergency employment,” he added.

Under their submitted project proposal, the labor official said the beneficiaries will be given emergency employment for 30 to 90 days. They will be tapped to help in the cleaning operations within Boracay.

He said the beneficiaries will be paid the current minimum wage in Western Visayas (P323.50), plus insurance coverage.

Labor Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod said they will be coordinating with the DOLE-Region 6 to facilitate its fund requests for the emergency employment and livelihood aid. Based on government estimates, as many as 30,000 workers are expected to be displaced due to the closure of Boracay island.

Maglunsod admitted that they may not be able to accommodate all the affected workers due to budget constraints.

“That is why we are profiling the affected workers so we can prioritize giving aid to the most distressed,” Maglunsod said.

The DOLE earlier said it has a P2.3-billion budget for their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Program and Government Internship Program for 2018.

Malacañang earlier announced that the departments of the Interior and Local Government, Environment and Natural Resources and of Tourism have recommended to close Boracay to tourists for six months to address the environmental problems on the island-resort.

‘Go to nearby resorts’

Edillon said it is also important to determine if tourists can be accommodated by other establishments outside Boracay.

“For this the LGUs [local government units] will also need to coordinate closely with the DOT for possible placement of these workers to the nearby establishments not affected by the closure. We’re also hoping that the closure would happen during the lean season,” Edillon added.

With Samuel P. Medenilla