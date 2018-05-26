Iloilo City to distribute social pension to 5,000 older people, 2,000 PWDs

ILOILO CITY—The city government will kick off the distribution of the social pension for 2,000 persons with disability (PWDs) and 5,000 senior citizens here on Tuesday.

Gene Garingalao, city social welfare and development officer, said in an interview last Monday the social pension is sourced from the city’s local fund. Each PWD and senior citizen beneficiary is entitled to P1,000 annually.

Garingalao added that Tuesday’s release will represent 50 percent of the annual pension. The distribution will accommodate PWDs first. She added they hoped to complete the distribution before the month ends.

Garingalao said senior citizen beneficiaries for this local program were chosen in coordination with the Federation of Senior Citizens Affairs of the Philippines.

She added they are not recipients of the national government’s social-pension program, and are still active senior citizens.

PWDs were also chosen in coordination with their association, she said.

Garingalao added the national pension for identified senior citizens is targeted to be released next month.