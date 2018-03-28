‘I’ll vote for me’

By Tim Reynolds | The Associated Press

MIAMI—LeBron James has someone in mind for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award this season.

Himself.

This is a season where prohibitive MVP favorite James Harden has done phenomenal things with NBA-leading Houston, where reigning MVP Russell Westbrook has been fantastic again for Oklahoma City, and where Anthony Davis has found a new stratosphere to take his game, especially after New Orleans lost DeMarcus Cousins.

James raves about them all. But…

“I would vote for me,” James told The Associated Press. “The body of work, how I’m doing it, what’s been happening with our team all year long, how we’ve got so many injuries and things of that nature, guys in and out, to be able to still keep this thing afloat, I definitely would vote me.”

It’s not an unreasonable take.

His numbers this season compare favorably—or exceed—the five-season run between 2008 to 2009 and 2012 to 2013 where he won the MVP award four times. His averages then: 27.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 52 percent shooting while playing 38 minutes per game.

This season’s numbers: 27.4 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds on 55 percent shooting.

They are MVP-worthy, without question.

“He’s continued to prove everybody wrong and find new levels,” said Miami guard Dwyane Wade, James’ longtime friend and two-time former teammate. “In his 15th season, to be 33 years of age and to be playing the way he’s playing, as consistent as he’s playing, that is as impressive as anything that anybody has ever done.”

Averaging 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds is a National Basketball Association (NBA) rarity.

Oscar Robertson had numbers like those five times, in five consecutive seasons from 1960 to 1961 through 1964 to 1965 (he won his lone MVP award in the 1963 to 1964 season). No one posted averages like that again until last year, when Harden and Westbrook both pulled it off.

Robertson, Harden and Westbrook were all twentysomethings when they had those numbers.

James is in position to join them, at 33. A fifth MVP wouldn’t define him. He’s long been a Hall of Fame lock, but believes this one would be earned.

“At this point in my career, I’m just trying to break the mold, break the narrative of guys in their 15th year…. I’m trying to do things that have never been done before,” James said. “It’s crazy because I’m not setting out to do it. It’s just kind of happening organically. I’m just training my body and training my mind and going out and playing and seeing what happens.”

The Cavaliers are in the mix to finish as high as No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, despite having 21 different players on the roster, 24 different starting lineups and counting, a slew of injuries, even with head Coach Tyronn Lue falling ill and missing games.

The season has been rocky. James says he’s been at his best anyway.

“I’ve said it,” James said. “Obviously, I’ve had some unbelievable seasons before, but I’ve said it: This is the best I can go, just from a complete basketball player standpoint.”

Time will tell if MVP voters agree.

WARRIORS LOSE TO PACERS

KLAY THOMPSON and the rest of Golden State’s injured All-Stars are eagerly awaiting their chance to get back on the court. For now, they appreciate how hard the backups are playing to try to keep things going—even on nights when overmatched.

The banged-up Warriors again lacked the firepower to finish off an opponent, and Victor Oladipo scored 24 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 92-81 victory over the defending champions on Tuesday night.

Nick Young scored 12 points as Golden State, playing without its four All-Stars for a second straight game, lost back-to-back contests for only the ninth time during Coach Steve Kerr’s four seasons.

“It’s a 48-minute game and we just stayed with it and found a way to get this game,” said Pacers coach Nate McMillan, whose team held the Warriors to 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Draymond Green had been set to return for Golden State but was still feeling ill, while NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant had hoped to play on Tuesday but is likely to be back from a rib injury on Thursday against Milwaukee.

Stephen Curry could be out through the first round of the playoffs with a left knee injury, while Splash Brother Thompson is recovering from a fractured right thumb.

“I’ll be back soon. One or two more games,” Thompson said. “Their defense was great tonight, just their effort. They play with great effort, and that’s all we ask for.”

Rookie Jordan Bell sprained his right ankle in the third, had it retaped and returned.

Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points apiece for playoff-bound Indiana, which won its third straight and fourth in five.

“We finally got our legs under us, finally started making shots, getting stops,” Oladipo said. “That was effective for us. I thought we picked it up defensively, that was huge for us. Just got to build on it.”

Pacers reserve forward Trevor Booker headed to the locker room with 33.5 seconds remaining in the opening quarter with a sprained right ankle and didn’t return.

Kevon Looney grabbed a career-best 11 boards off the bench as the Warriors outrebounded Indiana 51-38, but Golden State only managed to shoot nine free throws.

The teams played for the first time, marking the latest the Warriors ever faced an opponent for the first time in a season—their 74th game.