If you think traffic’s bad, brace for worse In 2nd half of the year

IT could only get worse: the news about Metro Manila’s traffic, that is. Days after authorities were forced to close the strategic Otis Bridge in Paco, Manila, to avert its collapse—thus diverting to small alternative roads a huge vehicular volume, including 6,000 container trucks passing there daily—authorities alerted the public to the impact of several other infrastructure works.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Sunday warned of heavy traffic in the second half of the year as simultaneous road construction and repair works began in different locations in the metropolis.

Among these projects are: North Luzon Expressway Drainage Enhancement Project along A. Bonifacio Road that began on July 1; Construction of an elevated guideway for the Metro Rail Transit 7 (MRT 7) along North Avenue beginning on July 2; Emergency leak repair on a large mainline along Edsa-Shaw Boulevard area starting July 7; and Replacement of Buendia Bridge also beginning on July.

“We acknowledge that these projects will cause heavy traffic all year round but we cannot compromise the safety of the motorists. If there is an urgent need to do these road projects simultaneously, then we will give the necessary clearances,” said MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia.

Buses face restrictions on Edsa

Seeing the massive inconvenience that these projects would bring, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) has approved a resolution, regulating the operation of provincial buses along Edsa.

Starting July 15, all provincial buses are strictly prohibited from plying Edsa from Pasay City until Cubao, Quezon City, both northbound and southbound, from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., from Monday to Friday.

“We expect to reduce by 2,000 the provincial buses traveling along Edsa once the regulation is implemented,” said Garcia.

Violators will be meted with a P2, 000 fine.

Nlex drainage

Meanwhile, Garcia said that the Nlex Drainage Enhancement Project will be undertaken at a portion of Balintawak Cloverleaf along A. Bonifacio Avenue Road from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. for 70 to 80 days. To give way tothis project, the ramp of Balintawak Cloverleaf Edsa-southbound will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes:

Route 1: Vehicles coming from Nlex should take Smart Connect Interchange to Mindanao Avenue to destination. Exit to Edsa Monumento-bound and make a U-Turn to Edsa Southbound.

Route 2: Vehicles coming from Monumento to A. Bonifacio Avenue should turn right to Biglang Awa Street, left at Jasmine Street, straight to 11th Avenue, turn right at A. Bonifacio Avenue to destination.

Elevated guideway on North Avenue

Likewise, private contractor EEI Corp. will expand their working area on North Avenue in Quezon City for the construction of an elevated guideway for the MRT 7 starting July 2.

The elevated guideway will be put up on North Avenue, from Mindanao to Veterans Hospital Gate area in the jurisdiction of Bagong Pag-asa and Project 6. Construction will be done in two phases: from Veterans to Vertis North Gate and from Vertis North Gate of Mindanao Avenue.

Emergency leak repair

Water concessionaire Manila Water on the other hand, will conduct an emergency leak repair on its large mainline on Edsa Shaw Boulevard southbound area. Preconstruction works will begin on July 7, while construction proper will be undertaken on a 24/7 schedule starting July 14 until the next 30 days.

Vehicles turning right from Edsa to Shaw Boulevard will be diverted to Starmall premises to allow southbound buses and private vehicles to use the service road exclusively.

Buendia Bridge

The Department of Public Works and Highways is also set to build a stronger Buendia Bridge along Buendia Avenue. The Buendia Bridge has been found with cracks and needs immediate replacement due to poor condition.

The MMDA has yet to give clearance for the construction of the new bridge that will be done in two phases.