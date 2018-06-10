Ideas about independence 

When General Emilio Aguinaldo proclaimed the Philippine independence in Kawit, Cavite, on June 12, 1898, he was declaring the nation’s independence from Spain. From that time the Filipino people have been celebrating this day to remember our fight for freedom from the conquerors. There have been symbolic celebrations through the years to also acknowledge our struggles and victories against other forms of subjugation.

Today we have thinkers like Vishen Lakhiani who supports the concept of constantly updating our belief systems, or notions that we have adopted in childhood and are still holding on up to the present. Some of these beliefs don’t serve us anymore and it pays to examine now, on this occasion, our deep beliefs about independence.

It is always good to remember the lessons of the past and pay tribute to the heroes that helped us earn our independence from Spain. But we must also look at the other forms of dependency that we have as a nation, as citizens of this country, and as individuals. Who controls us? To whom are we attached? Why are we dependent? And what must be done to achieve true independence?

These are just some of the questions that we could ask ourselves, and perhaps this day, June 12, would be the best time to find answers to these questions. It would make a good Independence Day activity or ritual among family members, friends, or even as a solitary act. Hopefully, we could also declare our independence from toxic attachments and dependencies in our personal, social, economic and political lives—all for the achievement of growth or development.

For example, we as a people have always believed (or were made to believe) that we have gained true independence because we have democracy and sovereignty. Yet it would serve us well to examine if, indeed, we are nurturing unhealthy reliance on something else. Are we serving others’ interests at the expense of our people’s interests?

As citizens of the Philippines, sometimes we also rely too much on our government and on our leaders to make changes that we ourselves can make. Leaders must always be accountable, but the people must also do their share. Maybe it is time to review long-held beliefs about the way we blame and complain, and replace these with new ideas on gratitude and responsibility.

To be independent as an individual is to be responsible for our own happiness. Socrates said we need to be able to think for ourselves so we can find ourselves. This is, of course, easier said than done as the noise of the modern world often makes it hard to think independently. Our thoughts and beliefs are sometimes colored by other people’s opinions and judgment.

Perhaps there needs to be some conscious effort to withdraw from the crowd and think in silence, to allow our original thoughts to surface unaffected by other people’s criticism or evaluation. Independence in our thoughts is another idea that is good for further exploration, as it was the great philosopher himself who said that independent thinking leads to self-knowledge.