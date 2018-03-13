ICC-Cabcom says P71.35-billion new projects await Duterte’s approval

The interagency Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-Cabcom) has recently approved P71.35 billion worth of projects, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a news statement issued on Tueday, the Neda said the amount covered three projects, two of which are part of the 75 flagship projects of the Duterte administration.

The lion’s share of the approved total project cost amounting to P39.2 billion will be spent for the Ambal-Simuay River and Rio Grande de Mindanao River Flood Control Projects.

The Mindanao flood-control projects will involve the construction of flood management infrastructure, such as dikes and floodgates, along the Ambal-Simuay and Rio Grande de Mindanao.

These rivers are part of the Mindanao River Basin, the second-largest river basin in the country.

The other big-ticket project approved was the construction of the remaining 10 priority bridges crossing Pasig-Marikina River and Manggahan Floodway, which cost P27.37 billion.

These bridges aim to improve road transport network capacity and efficiency in Metro Manila by adding fix links and alternate routes.

The approval of the construction of the first two bridges—the Binondo-Intramuros and Estrella-Pantaleon Bridges—with a total cost of P5.98 billion was earlier confirmed by the Neda Board on September 12, 2017. The first two bridges will be funded by a grant from the Chinese government.

The ICC-Cabcom also approved the Rural Agro-Enterprise Partnership for Inclusive Development and Growth (Rapid Growth) project of the Department of Trade and Industry.

The P4.78 billion worth Rapid Growth project, which is geared toward improving productivity of micro, small and medium enterprises and making them competitive in the local and global markets.

The project aims to support 78,000 farming households by increasing on-farm and off-farm activities and generating employment opportunities in rural areas.

In the same meeting held at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the ICC-Cabcom also approved the increase in cost and the change in scope of the Integrated Marine Environment Monitoring System Phase 2 (Philo 2) Project of the Department of Agriculture -Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR).

This involves the improvement and expansion of the first phase of the project, particularly its vessel-monitoring system (VMS) and integration of various databases, including fishing-vessel registry, ocean and weather data, stock assessment data, and records of illegal unreported and unregulated fishing.

The ICC-Cabcom likewise, approved the BFAR’s request to change the scope of the project in order to purchase additional VMS transceivers to cover more commercial fishing vessels, and to utilize both satellite and terrestrial technologies, among others.

The ICC-Cabcom also approved the change in scope and cost for the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measures in Low-Lying Areas of Pampanga Bay.

The project aims to maximize drainage efficiency, minimize flood damages to properties, and improve trading and market activities in the municipalities of Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin and Santo Tomas in the province of Pampanga.

The ICC-Cabcom also approved the restructuring of the Integrated National Resource Management Project of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The committee is chaired by Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III and cochaired by Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia.

These ICC-approved projects will be elevated to the Neda Board, chaired by President Duterte, for confirmation.