HSBC trader’s conviction will echo through $5-trillion FX market

Global currency traders and compliance officers who monitor them were put on high alert after a New York jury convicted a former HSBC Holdings Plc . executive of fraud for front-running a large client order.

The verdict is a victory for US prosecutors in their first attempt to hold individuals accountable since a global currency-rigging probe that led to banks paying more than $10 billion in penalties. Mark Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, although he’s likely to get much less.

Traders will almost certainly come under pressure to avoid conduct that could be seen as harming their clients and profiting unfairly at their expense, said Mayra Rodriguez Valladares, a former foreign-exchange analyst for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“Front-running is a crime,” she said. “This should be a lesson to senior executives that they should invest in more training of ethics for traders and more in systems to detect irregularities.”

The verdict is likely to echo worldwide. Although Johnson, HSBC’s global head of foreign exchange in 2011, was in New York at the time of the transaction, the trade was executed primarily in London, where Johnson’s co-defendant, Stuart Scott, was overseeing it. Scott, the bank’s former head of currency trading in Europe, remains in the UK as he fights extradition to the US.

“This conviction will embolden the US in other cases,” said Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University in Detroit. “The US authorities have shown they’re able to police global markets.”

“At its very essence,” he added, “this was a theft case.”

Johnson, the first banker to go on trial following the investigation over foreign-exchange trading, was convicted of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc. in what prosecutors said was a clear case of front-running the company’s $3.5-billion order. London-based HSBC wasn’t accused of wrongdoing, but the bank has been under investigation over currency trading and is in talks with the Justice Department and US regulators to resolve the matters, according to a July 31 regulatory filing. Rob Sherman, a spokesman for HSBC, declined to comment.

Johnson was convicted on Monday on nine of 10 fraud and conspiracy counts after a monthlong trial in Brooklyn, New York. He plans to appeal.

According to prosecutors, Johnson and Scott were among 11 currency traders feverishly buying pounds just before the Cairn transaction. The traders in New York and London jumped ahead, driving up the price of the pound to its highest in two days on December 7, 2011, minutes before the 3 p.m. deal, according to the US. Prosecutors said the other traders were tipped by Johnson.

Johnson spent three days on the witness stand in his own defense, but it was his own words from six years ago that formed the most compelling parts of the prosecution’s case. The government played recordings of 29 phone calls, including one in which he said, “I think we got away with it.” Jurors asked to re-hear several of these calls before delivering their verdict.

The only charge on which he wasn’t convicted was linked to a 50-second recording in which Johnson excitedly said, “Ohhhhh, f—ing Christmas,’’ after he learned the Cairn Energy order would go ahead as planned. A juror who declined to provide his name said the call was too brief to convict Johnson on that count.