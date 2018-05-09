How ‘real money’ works

At a time when virtually all the combined knowledge of 6,000 years of human history is available at the click of a mouse, so many people are breathtakingly ignorant. It is not just that too many people could not even begin to rewire a lamp or change a car’s flat tire—although that is frightening enough. It is that basic knowledge of the real world is deficient even in the face of the narrative killer called facts.

While it may be understandable that most of us have no idea of the purpose of the human spleen, at least we do have the brains to seek professional medical advice if we have a persistent pain in the upper far left part of the abdomen where the spleen is located.

However, if common sense dictates that the paper on the bottom of a siopao is not to be eaten, we should know about other everyday things like money, for example.

For the past decade, you have probably heard that paper money is not “real” money and is fiat currency, which is bad. The reason certain experts tell us our money is not real is because the paper currency is not convertible or exchangeable by the government into a hard asset like gold, seashells, or bat guano. They say that this fiat money is created out of thin air because it is not “backed” by a hard asset. That is as logical and accurate as saying that chocolate milk comes only from brown cows.

You go to work and you are paid for your time and effort. One day you come to buy my car, carrying P200,000 in cash. I ask you where the money came from and you say that you took cash advance on your credit card. In shock, I tell you that your money is not real because you created it out of thin air. You did nothing to earn the money, therefore, it is not real. You did not exchange your gold, seashells, or bat guano for the money, therefore, it is not backed by a hard asset.

My silly story is no less ridiculous than saying “fiat currency” is not real money. Like your credit-card cash advance, governments raise money for spending by borrowing money from the banks—your deposit money—and issuing debt backed by the full faith and credit of the government. It is just like your promise to repay your credit- card advance.

When governments do create money out of thin air, like what Venezuela is doing, and Zimbabwe before, without a believable promise to repay the loans, then hyperinflation happens almost immediately. We can say that governments have been and are still issuing too much debt but that is a separate issue that does not have to do with real money. Even if the paper money is “backed” by gold, for example, the conversion rate can change at any time as the US did in the 1930s. Further, the key to the deal is that there is reasonable expectation that the government can repay the loan, just like there is a reasonable expectation you can repay your credit-card advance.

Therefore, the most critical aspect to fiat currency is the supply, which is absolutely limited to the amount that people are willing to loan the government, exactly as your cash advance is limited to the amount the bank is willing to give. Even Bitcoin—backed by nothing—is “real money” despite Warren Buffett’s comment at the Berkshire Hathaway 2018 annual shareholder meeting last Saturday that “Bitcoin is probably rat poison squared.”

****

E-mail me at [email protected] Visit my web site at www.mangunonmarkets.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis tools provided by the COL Financial Group Inc.