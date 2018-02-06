House urged to look into rice-supply situation

A party-list lawmaker is asking the House of Representatives to conduct an inquiry into the “true state” of the country’s rice supply after the National Food Authority (NFA) announced that its stockpile is good for only three days.

Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo filed House Resolution 1648 on Monday after the state-run food agency said it will no longer be able to sell government-subsidized rice in some areas.

The NFA announced that its rice buffer stock has gone down to some 93,000 metric tons (MT), enough to supply the country’s requirement for three days. The volume, however, is less than the 15-day buffer stock mandated by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council.

The lawmaker said this admission comes after they assured the public last month that they had enough stock to distribute to accredited retailers.

“This, along with the steep price of rice in the current market, displays severe inefficiency on the part of the NFA. Further, this betrays their mandate of ensuring food security and stable rice supply in the country,” he said.

“The shortage in supply of NFA rice will certainly lead to a sudden increase in the price of rice in the market, to the detriment of the Filipino people, as its availability is expected to moderate the price of commercial rice sold to the public. Presently, NFA rice sells at P27 per kilogram (kg) to P32 per kg, while commercial rice varieties are sold at P36 per kg to P41 per kg,” Alejano added.

He said Filipinos purchase NFA rice because it is cheaper. In the absence of government-subsidized rice, Alejano said consumers would be forced to buy the more expensive variants.

“The prevalence of the problem on maintaining a stable rice supply illustrates the lack of a strategy that would address food security, one that would ensure the promotion and protection of our domestic food production, and ensure the availability and affordability of food to ordinary Filipino consumers,” Alejano said.

The Magdalo legislator added that an investigation should be conducted to address possible rice shortage and institute policies to improve production.

The NFA sought the permission of the interagency NFA Council, the agency’s highest policy-making body, to import 250,000 MT of rice so it could beef up its stockpile but this was rejected by the council.

“Through proper legislation, remedial measures to address possible shortage and policies to improve domestic rice production would surface. Ultimately, the goal is to develop an effective strategy that would secure the country’s food supply for years to come,” he said.

In a report released on January 31, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) noted that the price of regular milled, special and well-milled rice rose in a number of provinces.

“The price per kilogram of special was priced higher by P1 in Batangas City and Legaspi City during the [fourth] week of January,” the PSA report read.

“In Legaspi City the price for well-milled rice picked up by P1 per kg during the period. Price mark-ups of P1 and P2 per kg of regular milled rice were noted in Zamboanga City, Butuan City and Batangas City,” it added.