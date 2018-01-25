House tourism panel seeks halt to new constructions on Boracay sans blueprint

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE House Committee on Tourism, chaired by Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez of the First District of Leyte, is keen on recommending a moratorium on new constructions of resorts, hotels and other commercial establishments on Boracay Island.

Torres-Gomez revealed this in a text message to the BusinessMirror, after members of her committee—during Wednesday’s hearing regarding Boracay—brought up issues on possible overbuilding, in the absence of a master plan for the popular resort-island.

“That point was raised several times in discussions among the members. After the hearing, I even brought the matter up with [Malay] Mayor [Ciceron] Cawaling and he replied by saying he has already engaged the services of Jun Palafox [to develop a master plan]. As far as the committee is concerned, part of our recommendations would most probably be a moratorium on new constructions,” the lawmaker said.

The committee members noted that Cawaling had failed to follow Executive Order (EO) 706 issued by then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo “to suspend the issuance of building permits for any structure on Boracay Island pending the promulgation of a development plan” for Boracay, which was supposed to be drawn up by the Philippine Tourism Authority (PTA), the forerunner of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority. EO 706 had also placed Boracay under the authority of the PTA.

Torres-Gomez also said, “One of the most glaring recommendations [in its committee report] will be to cease the renewal of business permits of tourism enterprises that are in violation of proper solid-waste and sewerage-waste management. This will be controversial, but this is just the message that needs to be delivered to show commitment to protecting our natural resources that are also our tourism assets.”

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has projected that 2.2 million tourists will visit Boracay this year, compared to last year’s 2 million visitors.

In response to a lawmaker’s question during Wednesday’s hearing, Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said his agency had the power to close establishments found violating environmental laws, “based on the recommendation of the Pollution Adjudication Board [PAE] under the Clean Water Act.” The PAB has five members, three of whom come from the agency and two from the private sector.

But Cimatu’s Undersecretary for Administration, Finance, Human Resources, Information Systems, Legal, Legislative Affairs and Anti-Corruption Ernesto D. Adobo Jr. clarified that his agency may not be able to enforce the closure order, “once we are challenged in court,” and a temporary restraining order is issued.

For his part, Cawaling confirmed that he had a copy of the list of establishments found violating easement rules prepared by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). But he told Torres-Gomez that these establishments are allowed “to address the violations,” and will only be closed after failing to resolve the violations when reported for the third time.

In her news statement after the hearing, Torres-Gomez said: “We all deserve to know the real score in Boracay: [1] toxic and untreated waste water continues to be dumped to the sea, as we speak, [2] drainage is so poor that a little flooding mixes with the sewerage and most sadly, [3] there has been a failure in enforcing laws that protect our very valuable natural resource, and not to mention, avoid disease among tourists and locals alike.”

She noted that the committee “had gained the solid support of Tourism Secretary Wanda [Corazon T.] Teo, who promised to bring up this urgent matter at the Cabinet level and to President Duterte himself. Members of the tourism committee diligently asked question after question, until we had painted a clearer picture of the most immediate problem—the failure to enforce prevailing laws.”

The DOT and the DENR are currently preparing an executive order for President Duterte to oversee the development of Boracay Island and address its many issues and concerns.