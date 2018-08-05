House ‘rushing’ creation of disaster-resilience dept

AS the House of Representatives is now rushing the approval of Duterte administration’s measure creating a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR), a lawmaker on Sunday called on Congress to put at least five government agencies concerned with disaster-risk reduction under one roof.

House Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairman Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte Jr. of Camarines Sur said consolidating the functions of the Climate Change Commission, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, the People’s Survival Fund, Yolanda Recovery and Rehabilitation Efforts and the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Rehabilitation and Recovery would oversee all programs and activities to reduce the country’s vulnerability to natural calamities and climate change.

Rather than bloat the bureaucracy by creating a new office with new personnel, additional maintenance and operating expenses, Villafuerte said the new DDR, as proposed by the President and the House of Representatives, could incorporate these five agencies as outlined under his proposal, House Bill 6131.

“The government cannot achieve high and inclusive growth without making our country climate resilient. With the unfortunate distinction of being ground zero for climate disaster, the Philippines’s losses during the typhoon season amounts to around 2 percent of our gross domestic product, while reconstruction efforts after disasters costs another 2 percent of our GDP based on our estimates,” Villafuerte said.

Villafuerte’s call was in response to the President’s appeal to Congress during his third State of the Nation Address for the passage into law of a DDR similar to the United States’ Federal Emergency Management Agency. The proposed DDR would take charge of preparing, implementing and monitoring all disaster and climate-resilience programs and activities in the country.

In the House of Representatives, the committees on Appropriations, National Defense and on Government Reorganization have endorsed for plenary approval the creation of the DDR.

HB 6131 is Villafuerte’s second initiative to reduce the country’s carbon footprint, the first being HB 4739 that aims to impose a climate tax of P1 peso per 1 kilogram of CO2 emission in the electricity consumption of residential or household consumers exceeding 60 kilowatt-hours to generate funds for projects that aim to make the country more resilient to the devastating effects of climate change.