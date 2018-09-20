House resumes work on 2019 budget

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday resumed its plenary deliberations on the P3.757-trillion 2019 national budget after the chairman of the Committee on Appropriations expressed support for the new funding allocation approved earlier by the Committee of the Whole.

Rep. Karlo Alexei B. Nograles of the First District of Davao City, who chairs the Committee of Appropriations, said the P51.7-billion realignment made by the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday improved the 2019 budget proposal. Nograles said the realignment addressed the serious budget cuts suffered by various government agencies, especially in education and health.

“The committee report made by the Committee of the Whole is a better one. We can see here that the reductions made went to the budget of [Department of Education] for schoolbuildings, to the [Department of Health] for its Health Facilities Enhancement Program and to [state universities and colleges],” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘Pork-free’

Furthermore, Nograles assured the public that the budget proposal submitted by the Executive branch and the one that will be tackled on the floor is “pork-free.”

“First of all, we stick by the position that it is impossible for any insertions to be done in the [National Expenditure Program] because that purely comes from the Executive Department. If you ask [the Department of Budget and Management], if you ask the economic managers, if you ask Malacañang, they’re also sticking by the position that this is the Executive Branch’s budget,” he said.

“Everything that was submitted and inside the NEP is what was submitted by the Executive,” he added.

Majority Leader Rolando R. Andaya Jr., chairman of the Committee of the Whole, said the approved amendments made to the proposed 2019 budget would be itemized to ensure the prudent utilization of the funding.

“However, there are augmentations that will be hard to itemize, like the budget for retained health workers, as it will be impossible to create what is basically a payroll. In the case of the Calamity Fund augmentation for Ompong rehabilitation, there is no comprehensive damage assessment yet, which can [serve as] guide as [to] what projects will be undertaken,” Andaya said.

“As I said, every line in the [General Appropriations Bill] will comply with laws and judicial decisions on public expenditures,” Andaya added.

What is important is that the lawmakers can now start deliberating on the 2019 national budget to further improve it, he stressed.

Rep. Maria Carmen Z. Zamora of the First District of Compostella Valley, who sponsored House Bill 8169 or the 2019 GAB, urged her fellow lawmakers to focus on improving the itemization of the proposed budget.

“We appeal to the honorable body to generously and helpfully extend much-needed assistance as we discharge our constitutional mandate. Let us work hand in hand in enacting a budget that will build a bright future for the country and its people,” Zamora said in her sponsorship speech during the plenary.

“May I reiterate the statement of the Majority Floor Leader yesterday that the taxes are paid in cash but must be reimbursed in kind, and the budget is the thick checkbook of how and in what forms the refunds will be made. As representatives of the people, we are accountable for every peso footed and ruled in the budget book, and we invite our esteemed colleagues to subject them to your scrutiny,” Zamora added.