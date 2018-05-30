House ratifies national ID system bill

The House of Representatives on Wednesday ratified the proposed law providing for the establishment of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

The lower chamber had already guaranteed a P2-billion funding for the national ID system as early as June last year.

The ID card is a machine-readable government card that will store multiple data about the cardholder. This data can range from tax information, health or social security card details, just to name a few.

The Congress reconciled version of the bill provides that disclosure of information is allowed only when the registered person has given his or her consent, specific to the purpose prior to the processing, or, upon order of a competent court, when the compelling interest of public health or safety so requires, provided that the risk of significant harm to the public is established and the owner of the information is notified within 72 hours of the fact of such disclosure.

The measure said information obtained as a result of any unauthorized or illegal disclosure is inadmissible in any judicial, quasi-judicial, or administrative proceeding.

Earlier, the Department of Finance said at least 105 million Filipinos can benefit from the proposed law by 2020.

The national ID system shall provide a valid proof of identity and an efficient official identity verification of all citizens of the Republic of the Philippines.

It shall gradually synchronize and consolidate all existing government-initiated identification systems into one integrated identification system.

Under the bill, every Filipino, upon reaching the age of 18 and whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, is mandated to register personal data as required by the system, and upon application, shall be issued a non-transferrable national ID with a common reference number that shall be valid for life.

Government agencies that shall implement the national ID system are the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT); Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA); Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG); Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE); PSA; Government Service Insurance System (GSIS); Social Security System (SSS); Commission on Elections (COMELEC); National Privacy Commission (NPC); Philippine Regulation Commission (PRC); PhilHealth; HDMF or Pag-IBIG Fund; Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR); Local Civil Registrar Offices (LCROs); Land Transportation Office (LTO); and the Philippine Postal Services (PPS).

Camiguin Rep. Xavier Jesus D. Romualdo, one of the authors of the bill, said the establishment of the national will enable more Filipinos to access vital services, such as education, social protection, healthcare, banking, and finance, said one of the principal authors of the measure creating a national identification system in the country.

According to the Identification for Development initiative of the World Bank, over 16.3 million Filipinos do not have proof of identity and are hindered from availing of government and financial services.

Allaying concerns raised by critics that the national ID system will infringe on the rights and privacy of citizens, Romualdo, who was a member of the bicameral conference committee, says that Congress ensured that only basic personal information will be stored in the PhilSys and that such information will be protected and kept confidential.

“Only one’s name, sex, address, date and place of birth, blood type, and biometric data, such as facial photo and fingerprints, are required to be entered in the PhilSys. Furthermore, disclosure of and granting access to stored data and information to anyone, even to law enforcement agencies and the military, is prohibited and penalized,” Romualdo said.

Supplemental budget

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, voting 231-0 without abstention, approved on third and final reading late Tuesday the supplemental budget of P1.161 billion for 2018 to provide assistance to Dengvaxia vaccinees.

House Bill 7449, authored by lawmakers led by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, authorizes the amount of P1,161,710,000 as supplemental appropriations for fiscal year 2018 to provide assistance to Dengvaxia recipients.

The appropriated amount shall be used exclusively for the following programs, activities and projects of the Department of Health (DOH):

Medical Assistance Program for Dengvaxia Vaccinees either Confined or Outpatient – P945,828,000;

Public Health Management (Assessment and Monitoring of Dengvaxia Vaccinees, including the acquisition of supplies and medicines, provided that not more than P25,000,000 shall be used for the procurement of Dengvaxia Assistance Cards) – P148,296,000; and

Human Resources for Health Deployment – P67,586,000

The measure mandates the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to release the amount to the DOH in accordance with budgeting, accounting and auditing laws, rules and regulations.

On the other hand, the DOH shall issue the corresponding guidelines necessary for the proper implementation of the measure.