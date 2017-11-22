House plenary vote on Sereno impeach case set on Dec. 13

The plenary of the House of Representatives will decide on the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno before the Congress on Christmas break next month.

House Committee on Justice Chairman Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro said the lower chamber has only nine session days to approve or reject the impeachment complaint against the chief magistrate.

“We only have nine days to do this. The plenary will vote to recommend or reject the impeachment complaint by December 13,” Umali said, as the committee started its hearings on the determination of probable cause to pursue the impeachment complaint against Sereno.

The lower chamber is expected to take another break on December 13.

Meanwhile, the justice committee will invite on its next hearing on November 27 all the 14 Supreme Court associate justices to shed light on the allegation that Sereno falsified several en banc resolutions.

The committee will also invite the Supreme Court (SC) Clerk of Court lawyer Felipa Anama, SC Spokesman Theodore Te and journalist Jomar Canlas.

Also on Wednesday, the justice committee denied the motion of Sereno asking the panel to allow her lawyers to cross-examine witnesses during the impeachment proceedings.

On Tuesday Sereno executed a special power of attorney fully authorizing her legal team, composed of 11 lawyers, to exercise and protect her rights and interests in all stages of the impeachment proceeding.

Sereno named 11 lawyers as members of her legal defense composed of Alex Poblador, Dino Vivencio A.A. Tamayo, Anzen P. Dy, Justin Christopher C. Mendoza, Carla S. Pingul, Sandra Mae T. Magalang, Jayson C. Aguilar, Oswald P. Imbat, Enrico Edmundo D. Castelo II, Charles Richard C. Avila Jr. and/or Patricia P. Geraldez.

Sereno’s defense lawyer Poblador said skipping the justice panel hearing is the best option after the committee rejected Sereno’s motion authorizing her legal counsel to confront and cross-examine witnesses on her behalf.

Majority Leader Rodolfo C. Fariñas Sr. of Ilocos Norte, reacting to Poblador’s statement, said the cross-examination of Sereno’s lawyers will only be allowed during the impeachment trial.

“I am surprised that the Chief Justice and her lawyers even filed this motion asking that they be given the right to cross-examine the complainants,” Fariñas said.

The lawmaker recalled even the late Chief Justice Renato Corona was not allowed to cross-examine until his case reached the Senate impeachment court.

The complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon is hinged on four grounds that include corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust and other high crimes. The complaint also alleged 27 acts constituting the offenses lodged against the chief justice.

The committee will call on the complainant and the respondent to present their case before voting on the determination of probable cause.

After the determination of probable cause, the articles of impeachment will be created and will be transmitted to the plenary for approval. The lower chamber needs 196 votes or two-thirds of all of its members before the articles be sent to the Senate that will act as an impeachment court.