House panel widens probe into Yolanda housing mess

Four years since Supertyphoon Yolanda devastated the Visayas in 2013, the chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday said thousands of victims are still living either in temporary housing facilities or in danger zones.

Panel chairman Rep. Alfredo B. Benitez of the Third District of Negros Occidental lamented that, “It appears that for many times, the tragedy continues,” even as he urged the Duterte administration to fast-track the implementation of Yolanda housing projects.

“Four years [after the devastation]…we see little progress. I am hoping that it would not take yet another four years to fulfill the promise of adequate housing for Yolanda survivors. We will not let rest until Yolanda-affected families will finally have a safe and decent house to live in,” he said.

Benitez’s committee is currently investigating the snail-paced implementation of Yolanda housing projects. The committee had uncovered substantial information that aside from delays in the construction, substandard materials were used in the Yolanda housing project in Balangiga, Eastern Samar.

The committee’s inspection team has uncovered that the size of the reinforcing steel bars used for the housing units averaged only at 8 millimeters, while it also discovered that the contractor also used undersized bars of 12 millimeters, which is below the requirement of 16 millimeters.

Benitez said his committee will ensure that officials and contractors who profited from Yolanda housing projects will be held accountable and charged in court.

Moreover, Benitez said his committee will expand the investigation to other housing projects for typhoon victims to ensure that these were constructed according to government standard.

“With this evidence that we’ve uncovered, we will expand our investigation to other housing projects of Yolanda not just in Eastern Samar. We will also expand our probe to other contractors because I think this might just be the tip of the iceberg,” the lawmaker said.

“There are more housing projects in other areas, we have to ensure that they have not been done inappropriately,” he added.

Provinces with housing need under the government’s Yolanda permanent housing projects include: Palawan of 8,760 housing-need target, only 780 units were finished; Masbate of 102 housing-need target, no unit was constructed; Aklan of 15,948, only 5,881 units were accomplished; Antique of 18,177, only 10,410 units were accomplished; Capiz of 12,036, only 9,442 units were finished; and Ilolilo of 43,987, only 34,153 units were accomplished.

In Negros Occidental out of 27,055 housing-target needs, only 24,747 were accomplished; Cebu, 2,791 out of 22,423; Tacloban, 10,677 out of 14,433, Leyte 12,190 out of 16,199; Eastern Samar, 4,149 out of 7,573; Samar, 5,236 out of 8,900; Southern Leyte, zero out of 130; Biliran, 4,629, out of 8,905; and Dinagat Island, zero out of 500 housing-need target.

The government has allocated P56 billion for the implementation of the said housing and resettlement program for Yolanda victims.

Also only 23,414 of the projected 205,128 housing units under the government’s resettlement program for the typhoon victims are being occupied.

Benitez said substandard construction of Yolanda housing projects is the main reason the occupancy rate is low with a meager 11.4 percent.

“Among the issues in resettlement areas for Yolanda victims [that the committee has identified] include: size of housing is inadequate; structure is of substandard quality, lack of livelihood opportunities in resettlement sites, lack of potable water supply in resettlement sites and lack of power line in the area,” Benitez added.

Citing the report of the National Housing Authority as of February, Benitez said that, out of the projected 205,128 housing units under the government’s resettlement program for the victims of Yolanda, only 67,754 units or 37 percent were actually constructed, with only 23,414 units or 11 percent being occupied.

The lawmaker said 74,286 units are currently under construction.

Permanent homes

Meanwhile, Rep. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez of the First District of Leyte vowed to remain steadfast in making permanent homes and sustainable livelihood for the survivors.

“Now we have seen so much progress that has been achieved in building back our communities even better, and we have to thank the help of our Filipino and foreign friends, as well as our national and local government for their continued leadership and support in helping us,” Romualdez said.

“We are happy to hear the commitment of President [Duterte] to hold accountable the parties involved in the anomalies uncovered by the panel chaired by Benitez. Since it involves people’s money. We really need to get to the bottom of these controversies,” she added.

For his part, Philippine Constitution Association President Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, former House Independent Bloc leader, said the local government is still doing its best to put an end to the struggle of Yolanda survivors.

“We know how extensive the damage was, but I believe the previous government could have done better had funding for the reconstruction effort was released quickly, and sources for the needed money were prioritized and clearly identified,” the former lawmaker said.