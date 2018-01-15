House panel lines up ‘shrinks’ in Sereno impeachment hearing

The House Committee on Justice will invite in its impeachment hearings the psychiatrists who reportedly gave SC Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno failing marks.

Justice Committee Chairman Reynaldo V. Umali of Oriental Mindoro said the committee will invite the psychiatrists in support of allegations of betrayal of public trust lodged by complainant lawyer Larry Gadon.

“The impeachment committee [likewise] intends to invite the psychiatrist who gave failing marks on the psychiatric or psychological makeup of the Chief Justice and who was allegedly fired or whose contract was not renewed upon the assumption [of office] of the Chief Justice,” Umali said.

Reports earlier said two psychiatrists hired by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) gave Sereno a rating of “4” from a scale of 1 to 5, with “5” being the lowest.

The report added that after the test results were revealed, Sereno, who was chairman of the JBC, refused to renew the contracts of the two psychiatrists and terminated them in 2013.

Sereno’s camp, meanwhile, insisted that the impeachment case against the chief magisrate should now be elevated to the Senate following the admission of Umali that it is already considered a done deal.

Lawyer Josa Deinla, one of the spokesmen of Sereno, said the ongoing impeachment proceedings of the House Committee on Justice is a mere fishing expedition to boost the “baseless and malicious allegations” of Gadon, the impeachment complainant.

“Chairman Umali has publicly announced that the Chief Justice’s impeachment is already a done deal. He publicly stated that the impeachment process is just a matter of formality because the Chief Justice is expected to be ousted, amid the strong belief of Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez that the issues raised against her stand on strong and solid ground,” Deinla said.

“In view of this, the impeachment proceedings will be nothing but a charade and that the House Committee on Justice will just be resorting to a vilification campaign and fishing expedition to cover up for a fatally defective complaint against the Chief Justice,” Deinla said.

Moreover, Umali said the panel would invite four other justices—namely, incumbent Supreme Court Justices Mariano del Castillo and Andres B. Reyes Jr., retired SC Justice Adolf S. Azcuna, Court of Appeals Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando, and other court officials.

Likewise, he said, the committee will invite anew SC Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, who had testified in the impeachment hearing. De Castro’s testimony buttressed the allegation that Sereno unilaterally issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) in violation of the collegial nature of the High Court.

In Monday’s hearing, three incumbent SC justices, namely, Samuel R. Martires, Diosdado M. Peralta and Lucas P. Bersamin, appeared to testify before the justice committee on the issue of the delay in release of benefits for the surviving spouse of retired justices and judges who had died.

In his complaint, Gadon alleged that before Sereno became Chief Justice, such benefits were regularly released by the SC. However, Gadon said, the releases of the benefits were delayed, for as long as two years, when Sereno assumed office and created a technical working group to handle the release of the benefits.

The SC eventually decided, through a decision penned by Martires, to release the benefits.

Peralta is expected to discuss Sereno’s alleged manipulation of the JBC and the rules and procedures of the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Bersamin is expected to answer questions on resolutions supposedly issued by Sereno without en banc approval.

Meanwhile, Umali said, the panel is eyeing to finish its hearing by February, or first week of March at the latest.

He added the panel would submit its recommendation for approval of the plenary before the House adjourns its session on March 23.

The impeachment complaint filed by Gadon contains four grounds, including corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust and other high crimes. The complaint also alleged 27 acts constituting the offenses charged against the Chief Justice.

The justice committee has already covered several allegations under the ground of culpable violation of the Constitution and these include:

Falsifying the Resolution of the Supreme Court in Administrative Matter (AM) 12­11­9­SC, on the creation or revival of the Regional Court Administrative Office, or RCAO in Region 7;

Falsifying, tampering or altering the temporary restraining order of the Supreme Court in the case of the Senior Citizen’s Party List v. Comelec in GR 206844­85;

Falsifying or unilaterally issuing the Resolution of the Supreme Court in AM 16­08­04­SC, which supposedly directed the executive secretary to submit

complaint ­affidavits against four judges allegedly

involved in illegal drugs;

Delaying action on the petitions for retirement benefits of justices and judges and their surviving spouses for more than two years;

Manipulating and delaying the resolution of AM 17­06­02­SC on the request of the secretary of justice to transfer the Maute cases outside of Mindanao, after the Chief Justice allegedly realized that she had lost in the voting;

Failing to truthfully disclose her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth (SALN);

Manipulating the short list of the JBC to exclude former Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza for personal and political reasons, thereby curtailing the President’s power to appoint him.