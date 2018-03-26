House panel asks PSA to undertake study on national ID system implementation

By
Jovee Marie de la Cruz
-

The chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations on Monday asked the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to start studying the implementation of the proposed national ID system.

Panel  Chairman Rep. Karlo Alexei B. Nograles of the First District of Davao City said that although Bicameral Conference Committee action still stands in the way of the measure’s enactment, the PSA could already start the process by tapping the P2-billion budget for the national ID system that had been earmarked under the 2018, P3.767-trillion
national budget.

The proposed national ID system Act is currently under the congressional bicameral conference deliberations.

The House and Senate versions of a given measure is consolidated or improved under a Bicameral Conference Committee. After that, the proposed law is ratified and then readied for the signature of the President.

According to Nograles, the lower chamber assured the funds for the measure as early as June 2017, when deliberations on the 2018 national budget were yet to start.

“Let us remind the PSA to implement the measure using the budget of P2 billion we allocated for 2018. The figure is broken down as follows: P1.9 billion for Capital Outlay [CO] and P100 million for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses [MOOE],” he said. 

 

 

 

Jovee Marie de la Cruz
Jovee Marie Dela Cruz is working as a reporter in the country's leading business newspaper the BusinessMirror since 2013. Ms. Dela Cruz, who is in the media industry for 8 years, is currently covering the House of Representatives. She graduated from Universidad De Manila with a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2008. At present, Ms. Dela Cruz is finishing up her master's degree in communication at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP).

