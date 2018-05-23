House OKs bill requiring firms to get legislative license to operate mines

LAWMAKERS on Wednesday opened the door so miners can continue to operate in the country and can effectively overhaul an existing law that has a predilection for resource conservation.

This after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises and House Committee on Natural Resources jointly endorsed for plenary approval a measure requiring the acquisition of legislative franchises for all mining operations in the country.

The two committees unanimously passed at the committee level the still-unnumbered substitute bill, which seeks to amend the Philippine Mining Act of 1995. The bill was principally authored by Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez.

The bill requires all private contractors to secure a legislative franchise as a prerequisite before they could apply for a large-scale quarrying permit or an exploration permit for purposes of entering into a mineral agreement, or financial and/or technical-assistance agreements.

The bill also provides that contractors presently holding exploration permits, mineral agreements, financial and/or technical-assistance contracts and large-scale quarrying permits shall have two years from the effectivity of the proposed law to secure a legislative franchise. Failure to do so shall render said permits void and agreements terminated.

The bill also proposes a measure to extend the duration of a minerals-processing permit up to 10 years from the current five. The permit, however, shall not exceed a total term of 30 years.

The bill also provides fiscal and nonfiscal incentives for private contractors performing domestic mineral processing.

It added that to further promote the domestic processing of raw ore, an export tax regime shall be imposed based on the selling price or the gross value of raw ore exported, whichever is higher. A 20-percent export tax shall be imposed two years upon the law’s effectivity; 40 percent on the third year; and 60 percent on the fourth year onward.

The bill requires private contractors to fully rehabilitate the areas they used for mining within 10 years from the expiration of their permits. Failure to do so would mean a penalty of P100 million per hectare that has not been rehabilitated.

The measure also prohibits all types of mining activities in critical watersheds.

Meanwhile, the bill said any public official or employee who facilitates the approval of permits in areas that are closed to mining operations shall be slapped with a fine of P2 million for each permit, or suffer six to 12 years of imprisonment, or both.

According to Alvarez, the bill creates a rigid process that weeds out the underserving companies from securing a mining permit, which, in turn, could ensure that the “country and its people shall be the first to benefit from the extracted minerals.”

“By requiring mining firms to acquire a legislative franchise, the people, through their elected representatives, would be able to scrutinize the applicants, their capability and track record, in order to make sure that only responsible mining firms are allowed to operate in the country,” Alvarez said.

“One of the reasons pointed out for the insignificant contribution of the mining industry to the country’s economy, is the fact that mineral ores in the country after being mined or extracted, while still unprocessed, are already exported directly to foreign countries as raw materials,” he added.

The bill—among the priority bills of Congress—was authored by Minority Leader Danilo T. Suarez of Quezon, Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas Sr. of Ilocos Norte, Deputy Speaker Frederick F. Abueg of Palawan, Deputy Speaker Ferdinand L. Hernandez of South Cotabato, Deputy Speaker Romeo Quimbo of Marikina, Deputy Speaker Raneo S. Abu of Batangas, House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Arnel Ty of LPGMA, Rep. Joel Almario of Davao Oriental, Rep. Abdullah Dimaporo of Lanao Del Norte, Rep. Raul Daza of Northern Samar, Rep. Ronaldo Zamora of San Juan, Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe of Zamboanga, Rep. Juliet Ferrer of Negros Occidental, Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. of Negros Oriental, Rep. Emmanuel Billones of Capiz, Rep. Erlpe John Amante of Agusan Del Norte, Rep. Luis Jose Campos Jr. of Makati, Rep. Jose Atienza Jr. of Buhay, Rep. Allen Jesses Mangaoang of Kalinga, Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur and Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte Jr.

Some of these co-authors said the mining industry can contribute more to the government through its fare share in the revenue generated.

Earlier, Rep. Teodoro B. Baguilat Jr. of Ifugao said requiring mining firms to secure legislative franchises could “be a conflict of interest.”

“I’ve stated all along that this could be a conflict of interest because many of our colleagues have mining investments, either as direct investor or their families closely connected to business investments in mining,” he said. “Would they be willing to divest themselves of these investments?” Baguilat asked.