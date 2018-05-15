House OKS abolition of PCGG, OGCC, Road Board

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a measure strengthening the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) while abolishing the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) and the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC).

It also approved on final reading House Bill No. 7436 that will abolish the Road Board.

Voting 162-10, members of the lower chamber endorsed for Senate approval House Bill 7376 seeking to strengthen the Office of the Solicitor General to further enable it to fulfill its role of upholding the best interest of the government.

House Bill 7376 or the proposed “OSG Charter” is principally authored by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Anakpawis party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao, however, said that Congress’ decision to pass House Bill 7376 was a recipe to “absolve the Marcoses against their crimes to the Filipino people.”

“It’s a step backward towards our fight to hold the Marcoses accountable, while it is notable that the PCGG through the years have manifested lackluster performance, it does not mean that the commission should be abolished,” the lawmaker said.

He added the PCGG was created precisely to run after ill-gotten wealth siphoned not only by the Marcoses and their cronies but all government officials.

Also, Act Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio said under the guise of “strengthening” the Office of the Solicitor General, “the bill will abolish the Presidential Commission on Good Government and transfer its mandate of recovering the Marcos ill-gotten wealth to the OSG.”

“The bill strips away from the OSG the quasi-judicial powers granted by law to the PCGG to make it more effective in recovering the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family and their host of cronies, such as the power to hold hearings, issue subpoenas, freeze and sequestration orders, hold departure orders, and cite in contempt. In short, government will be made toothless in its hunt for ill-gotten wealth,” he added.

The measure seeks to eliminate the overlapping of functions, to consolidate the legal services in the government into one office and effectively address the expanding needs of government-owned and –controlled corporations (GOCCs) towards the improvement of fiscal management and good corporate governance.

It is also intends to concentrate and enhance government efforts for the full and effective recovery of ill-gotten wealth and properties, including the efficient investigation and prosecution of cases relative thereto.

The bill provides that the OSG shall be an independent and autonomous office attached to the Office of the President for budgetary purposes.

The OSG shall be headed by the Solicitor General who shall have the authority and responsibility for the exercise of the OSG’s mandate, discharge of its duties and functions, and supervision and control of the agency and its constituent units.

The bill provides for the creation of at least 50 legal divisions in the OSG, each of which shall be headed by an Assistant Solicitor General and shall consist of at least 10 lawyers and such other personnel as may be necessary for the OSG to effectively carry out its functions.

It also provides that the legal representation of the government, its agencies, and instrumentalities, including government-owned and-controlled corporations (GOCCs) and officials and agents acting in their official capacity and the powers and functions of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), shall be consolidated in the OSG.

For this reason, the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) and the PCGG shall be abolished and their respective powers shall be transferred to the OSG.

Those affected personnel of the OGCC and the PCGG, who will not be absorbed into the new staffing pattern of the OSG due to redundancy or failure to comply with the standard of competence and proficiency, shall be given the option to avail of themselves of the retirement and separation package: retirement gratuity provided under Republic Act (RA) 1616; retirement benefit provided under RA 660; and retirement, separation or unemployment benefit provided under RA 8291.

Road board

Voting 172-0, the lower chamber has also approved on third and final reading the House Bill 7436, which seeks to abolish the Road Board and transfer its function to the Department of Public Works and Highways and to Department of Transportation.

The Road Board oversees the funds from the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge (MVUC) collections, which are supposed to be used exclusively for road maintenance and improvement of road drainage, installation of traffic lights and road safety devices, and air pollution control.

However, Speaker Alvarez, main author of the bill, said over the years, the Commission on Audit (COA) has unearthed signs of alleged illegal utilization of the Road Fund, estimated to have amounted to a total of P90.72 billion from 2001 to December 2012.

“Obviously, the Road Board is just another layer of bureaucracy, which became another avenue for graft and corruption,” said Alvarez.

The bill also seeks to amend Republic Act No. 8794 on how the MVUC funds are distributed and managed.

Under the bill, the MVUC collections shall be used only for construction, upgrading, repair, and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and road drainage, pollution control, including the establishment and improvement of solid waste management programs and facilities, and vehicle pollution control.

The collections shall be apportioned and deposited in four special trust accounts in the National Treasury, as follows: 40% in the Special National Road Support Fund, 40% in the Special Local Road Support Fund, which shall both be managed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), 10% in the Special Pollution Control Fund, which shall be managed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and 10% in the Special Vehicle Pollution Control Fund, which shall be managed by the Department of Transportation.

The measure also provides that 80% of the Special Local Road Support Fund will be distributed among the DPWH District Engineering Offices, to be apportioned based on equal sharing, population, and land area.