House okays bills on security of tenure, annulment decrees

The House of Representatives had a productive day on Monday, approving three controversial bills on third and final reading.

The three measures—strengthening the security of tenure, providing immediate financial assistance to agrarian-reform beneficiaries and recognizing the civil effects of church-decreed annulment—will now be transmitted to the Senate for its own deliberations.

Voting 199 affirmative and seven negative, lawmakers passed House Bill (HB) 6908, which seeks to strengthen the security of tenure of workers by amending for the purpose Presidential Decree (PD) 442, or the Labor Code of the Philippines.

The measure prohibits labor-only contracting and defines its existence when any of the following is present: the contractor does not have substantial capital or investment in the form of tools, equipment, machineries, work premises, among others; and the contractor has no control over the workers’ methods and mean of accomplishing their work; and the contractor’s workers are performing activities which are directly related to the principal business of the employer.

The bill also introduces a new provision requiring all persons or entities doing business as job contractors to obtain a license from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The bill also seeks to amend Article 106 of PD 44, titled “Contractor,” so that whenever an employer enters into a contract with workers, the employees of the contractor shall be paid in accordance with the Labor Code and other laws. It simplifies and clarifies the classification of employees. Under the measure, fixed-term employment would be prohibited, except in cases of overseas workers, temporary relievers, seasonal workers and project employees. It said relievers, project employees and seasonal employees would be entitled to the rights of regular employees for the duration of their service.

A probationary employee, who has rendered at least one month of service, would be entitled to termination pay of a half-month’s salary. Likewise, all other forms of discontinuous employment are prohibited. Clauses in employment contracts providing for a fixed term or definite period of employment are void. Workers under such arrangements are deemed regular employees reckoned from the first day of employment.

The bill inserted Article 303-A titled “Admi-nistrative Penalties,” which cites the penalties the DOLE shall impose on erring principal employers, job contractors, manpower agencies, workers’ cooperatives and any other similar entities.

DOLE support

Labor Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod said they support the passage of the current version of HB 6908 since it will grant them more authority to go after erring contractors.

“We hope they would fast-track its passage since it will help us in our enforcement [of basic labor standards] and in complying to with the President’s campaign against contractualization,” Maglunsod said in an interview.

He said it would complement the existing provision of Department Order 174 and their proposed executive order on contractualization.

“The marked improvement in its provisions would surely address to a great deal widespread use of contractual labor in the country,” Maglunsod said, as he expressed hope that lawmakers will be able to pass HB 6908 before May so it could serve as the government’s early Labor Day gift to workers.

Annulment

Meanwhile, HB 6779, or “An Act Recognizing the Civil Effects of Church Annulment Decrees”, has also been approved by 203 lawmakers.

Currently, the state recognizes divorce under the Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines, which is based on the Sharia, or Islamic law. Under the bill, whenever a marriage, duly and legally solemnized by a priest, minister, rabbi or presiding elder of any church or religious sect in the Philippines is subsequently annulled, dissolved or declared a nullity in a final judgment or decree in accordance with the canons or precepts of the church or religious sect, it will have the same effect as a decree of annulment, dissolution or declaration of nullity issued by a competent court.

It added that the status of children of marriages subject of the church-annulment decree shall be determined in accordance with the provisions of Executive Order 209, or the “Family Code of the Philippines.”

In case the ground for the church-annulment decree is not similar to any of the grounds provided in the Family Code of the Philippines, their common children born or conceived before the issuance of the church annulment shall be considered legitimate.

On the other hand, the liquidation, partition and distribution of the properties of the spouses, the custody and support of the common children, and the delivery of their presumptive legitimate shall be agreed by the spouses, and embodied in a public document. In case no agreement is met, the provisions of the Family Code of the Philippines shall be in force.

Financial assistance

Also approved on third and final reading is HB 6686, which seeks to provide immediate financial assistance to affected agrarian-reform beneficiaries in the event of natural calamities to make their losses more bearable.

Voting 201-0, lawmakers passed the amendment to RA 9700. It seeks to give full insurance coverage to all qualified agrarian-reform beneficiaries as defined in RA 10000 of the “Agri-Agra Law” and who are actually tilling the land and capitalizing on crops as certified by the Department of Agrarian Reform.

The bill mandates full crop-insurance coverage to farmer beneficiaries whose losses were the result of natural calamities such as typhoon, drought, volcanic eruption and flood.

The measure also included in the crop- insuranceagricultural losses triggered by plant diseases, such as pathogens, bacteria, fungi and pest infestations caused by nematodes, insects, mites, snails and other parasites.

Crops that are covered by full insurance are palay, corn, sugarcane, high value crops as defined in Section 4(b) of RA 7900, also known as the “High-Value Crops Development Act of 1995,” coconut, tobacco; aquaculture, livestock; and noncrop agricultural assets.

