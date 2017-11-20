House okays bill seeking creation of ease of doing business national policy

The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading a measure that would make it easier for businesses to secure licenses, clearances or permits, in the process improving the country’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Report.

Voting 225-0, the lawmakers approved House Bill (HB) 6579 seeking to promote the Philippines as a business-friendly economy. The bill will be transmitted to the Senate for its own deliberations.

Earlier, the World Bank released its “Ease of Doing Business Report 2018,” which showed that the country’s overall ranking fell to 113th from 99th in the 2017 edition.

House Committee on Trade and Industry Chairman Ferjenel G. Biron of the Fourth District of Iloilo said, “The purpose of this bill is to provide an easy, simple, straightforward and trouble-free avenue for entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium businesses and ordinary citizens who would like to venture into business in the country.”

Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte of the Second District of Camarines Sur, the panel vice chairman and one of the authors of the bill, said the Philippines’s ranking in ease of doing business is one of the lowest in the world at 171st out of 185 countries this year.

Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto of the Sixth District of Batangas, also an author of the bill, said it takes 16 procedures to navigate and an average of 29 days to start a business in the country.

“Compared to our other Asean neighbors in the ‘Ease in Starting a Business’ rankings, the Philippines has performed poorly,” Santos-Recto said.

HB 6579 aims to provide a business environment that is conducive for the establishment and operation of enterprises in the country.

The measure also intends to promote transparency in government with regard to business registration and other manner of public transactions, to reduce red tape and expedite permitting, licensing and other similar transactions in the government.

It seeks to ensure timely and expeditious processing of business requirements by national government agencies and local government units.

The bill calls for the creation of the National Policy in the Ease of Doing Business, which is a comprehensive and regulatory-management policy to improve competitiveness and ease undue bureaucratic and regulatory burden to business entities.

It also provided for the creation of the Ease of Doing Business Commission, an agency attached to the Office of the President, which shall be the policy-making body on business registration and regulatory management, and shall set the overall direction for the implementation of the National Policy on Ease of Doing Business.