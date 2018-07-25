House leadership shake-up cancels committee hearings

THE shake-up in the leadership of the House of Representatives has caused vital legislative work to be disrupted this week.

Several committees of the lower chamber decided to cancel and reschedule their deliberations on pending measures amid hostilities surrounding the recently concluded speakership change.

On Monday Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was elected as new Speaker, replacing Davao Del Norte Rep. Pantaleon D. Alvarez.

House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Chairman Roger G. Mercado of Southern Leyte said he decided to postpone the Wednesday hearing on the draft federal Constitution submitted by the Consultative Committee (Con-com) and other Charter-change proposals after the changes in the leadership.

“[The deliberations on the pending measures on Charter change will be] delay[ed] due to new leadership structure,” Mercado said in a text message.

The lower chamber said it would consider three most prominent drafts proposing Charter changes, which include: the draft of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments; the draft by the PDP-Laban Federalism Institute; and the draft from the Consultative Committee led by retired Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno.

Besides Mercado’s panel, other committees that canceled or postponed their hearings are House Committee on Ways and Means, House Committee on Transportation, House Committee on Tourism and House Committee on Games and Amusement.

Employees from these committees said the hearings were postponed on instructions of their chairmen.

Negros Occidental Rep. Alfredo Benitez, reportedly designated as the PDP-Laban party whip, said while there will be changes in committee chairmanship, there will be “no purging” merely because a party member did not show support to Arroyo during the plenary voting for speakership.

Majority united

Benitez, in a statement, said the PDP-Laban quickly regrouped to avert a possible fallout that could threaten party unity following the speakership change.

He said the administration party remains formidable and will continue to play its role as the ruling political group in the House of Representatives. According to Benitez, Alvarez was not present in the caucus of PDP-Laban but said he will continue serving as the party’s secretary-general.

He said over 80 of the 119 PDP-Laban congressmen were present at the caucus, with many of the absentees pledging to support the new House leadership.

“We will maintain and further strengthen the majority coalition. The Duterte administration’s Legislative agenda, particularly the early passage of the proposed national budget, will be our priority,” he added.

Minority

Meanwhile, the lower chamber faces another conflict as several groups are seeking the minority bloc leadership.

Current minority leader Danilo Suarez of Quezon, who voted in favor of Arroyo, said he will stay as opposition leader in the chamber under the former president’s leadership. Also, the camp of Alvarez has formally told Arroyo that it want to elect former majority leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte as minority leader.

However, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said the Liberal Party members who abstained from voting for Speaker, together with others who likewise abstained, constitute the legitimate minority consistent with House rules and recent jurisprudence.

“However, the Magnificent 7 opposition group will remain firmly and fiercely intact irrespective of the outcome of the contest for institutional minority leadership in the wake of the change of command in the House of Representatives,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Party has elected former Deputy Speaker Romero Quimbo of Marikina as minority leader.

“We, the 12 members of the House who abstained from the selection of the new Speaker, are ready to answer this call to be the Minority Bloc of the House. Our presence on the floor to express our abstention shows that we are the true minority. We are ready, willing, and able to be the true minority that will act as responsible, reasonable, and credible fiscalizers in the House of the People,” the party said.

The LP members who want to become part of the minority bloc are Quimbo, Lagman, Rep. Francis Gerald Abaya, Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, Rep. Teddy Baguilat, Rep. Bolet Banal, Rep. Kit Belmonte, Rep. Gabby Bordado, Rep. Raul Daza, Rep. Toff de Venecia, Rep. Edgar Erice, and Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong.

“We know who the new leader of our chamber is. We know who the new majority members are—those who voted for the new Speaker,” the LP said.

The party, citing Rule II, Section 8 of the Rules of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court decision G.R. 227757 promulgated July 25, 2017, said that “(a) all those who vote for the winning Speaker shall belong to the Majority and those who vote for other candidates shall belong to the Minority; (b) those who abstain from voting shall likewise be considered part of the Minority; and (c) the Minority Leader shall be elected by members of the Minority.”

According to the LP, the change in the speakership is reflective of the sentiments of the members of the House who call for respect.

“Our colleagues sought to have a Speaker who can respect all individual members of the House and our respective parties. They sought to have a leader who can respect the institution and its processes—including the way the minority leader is chosen,” the party said.

“Along with the change in the speakership of the House of Representatives must come true change in its entire leadership, and this includes the minority. Now that the dust has settled, we need to ensure that the new leadership of the House will include a minority that can guarantee genuine checks and balances in our processes,”

it added.

The LP said the relationship between the majority and minority in the Legislature is integral to any well-functioning democracy.

“In the past, it was clear that the minority was subservient to the interests of the Speaker and the supermajority. If we want Congress to produce policies that are worthy of the promise of democracy to the people, we must not allow this to happen again because if it does, we go back to the very reason why the change in the House speakership occurred—ineffective leadership that refuses to recognize differing opinions and persuasions,” it added.