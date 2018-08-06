House, DOF rush unified version of tax Package 2

MEMBERS of the House Committee on Ways and Means’s technical working group (TWG) and officials of the Department of Finance (DOF) have started consolidating all related tax proposals filed in the lower chamber, and were eyeing, at press time, to produce one version of Package 2 of the Duterte administration’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program by late Sunday (August 5).

The office of Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said members of the TWG are eyeing to produce a consolidate copy of the second package of the new tax reform by Sunday—hoping to address all the concerns in two TWG hearings which started last Saturday.

Present during the hearing were Arroyo, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Dakila Carlo Cua of Quirino, Economic Affairs Chairman Arthur Yap of Bohol, former Ways and Means Chairman Romero Quimbo of Marikina, Nueva Ecija Rep. Estrelita Suansing, Sultan Kudarat Rep. Horacio Suansing, Bataan Rep. Jose Enrique Garcia, Aambis-OWA Rep. Sharon Garin, Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales, Paranaque Rep. Gus Tambunting and Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu. Also at the meeting were representatives from the DOF led by Undersecretary Karl Kendric T. Chua.

Quimbo said several issues need to be resolved, but they will address them in a “marathon meeting” this Sunday.

Last Thursday the ways and means panel approved “in principle” the measure, which was designed to be revenue-neutral. It proposed to gradually lower the corporate income tax (CIT) rate from 30 to 25 percent, while rationalizing fiscal incentives for companies to make these performance-based, targeted, time-bound and transparent.

Currently, there are 12 bills filed in the lower chamber seeking to reduce CIT and rationalize fiscal incentives. However, Cua’s version of the second tax reform will be used as the main bill.

Earlier, Cua said his panel is working double time to pass the package as it was declared a priority bill of both Arroyo and President Duterte.

According to the lawmaker, the country’s fiscal incentives must be modernized to ensure that these are more “responsive, targeted, and transparent.”

One of the authors of the bill, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, meanwhile, said the bill seeks to lower the corporate tax rate, as well as widen the corporate tax base and plug its tax leakages, through rationalizing the administration of tax incentives.

He said the country’s income-tax system is characterized by a narrow base and a high rate of 30 percent, the highest in the Asean region.

He said the country’s investment tax incentive system is characterized by “complexities and [an] overly liberal mind-set” with little regard for cost efficiency and effectiveness.

However, Quimbo has said corporate income-tax reduction cannot be conditioned on the overhaul of or removal of most tax incentives, as it amounts to a “hostage” situation.

“We cannot make the reduction of corporate income taxes contingent on removal of fiscal incentives. The DOF’s ‘revenue- neutral’ strategy, as shown by the effects of TRAIN [Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion] 1, has not produced the desired effects,” said Quimbo.

According to Quimbo, CIT reduction is an urgent concern that affects the country’s competitiveness.