Hoops chiefs issue joint apology

MELBOURNE, Australia—Basketball officials from Australia and the Philippines have issued a joint apology for the vicious brawl during a World Cup qualifier on Monday that resulted in the ejection of 13 players.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Alfredo Panlilio and Basketball Australia chief Ned Coten said in the statement on Thursday that the “actions displayed have no place on any basketball court.”

“We wish to apologize to the entire basketball community worldwide, and in particular to our fantastic fans in the Philippines and Australia, for the behavior displayed by both teams and for bringing the game of basketball into disrepute.”

World body Fiba has yet to announce any sanctions for the brawl that saw nine Philippine players ejected and four from Australia.

Australia assistant coach and former National Basketball Association player Luc Longley said on his return to Australia that the brawl at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan was the worst thing he had seen on a basketball court.